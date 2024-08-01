SDG&E, community choice power groups, launch integrated customer portal

San Diego Gas & Electric and the region's two Community Choice Aggregators — Clean Energy Alliance and San Diego Community Power — announced Thursday the launch of the state's first integrated customer portal.

MyEnergyCenter.com will offer an intuitive interface, including detailed cost breakdowns, allowing customers to gain more insight into their bill to better manage their power usage, officials said. The site is set to go live on Sunday, replacing SDG&E's current My Account customer portal.

"As San Diego's energy providers, this innovative digital experience showcases our shared commitment to deliver transparency alongside award-winning energy reliability," SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said in a statement. "We are committed to working together to provide our shared customers with increasingly clean, safe and reliable electric service."

Community choice aggregation allows cities, counties and other agencies to purchase electricity for their community's needs, while SDG&E delivers that power, according to the utility. Clean Energy Alliance and San Diego Community Power currently serve more than 80% of customers within SDG&E's service area.

"We recognize the power of customer-oriented collaboration," said Greg Wade, CEO of Clean Energy Alliance. "This initiative leverages our collective strengths to provide for a more user-friendly customer platform that will help support a renewable energy future for our region."

The site is intended to offer an improved digital experience with features including a transparent breakdown of fees and charges, an energy usage analysis, integrated bill payment options and continuity with SDG&E's current My Account allowing for scheduling gas appliance checks and notifying SDG&E of address changes.

"San Diego Community Power remains committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to make the best electricity decisions for their households and businesses," said Karin Burns, CEO of San Diego Community Power. "Working together with our partners, we can enhance the customer experience, make bills easier to understand and, ultimately, help customers harness that knowledge to help them save energy and money."

According to the utilities, My Energy Center has security measures to protect customer information.

Current users can log directly on to MyEnergyCenter.com with their existing My Account username and password or access it through the MyEnergyCenter mobile app starting Sunday.

All customers' account histories, data and bill pay methods that were previously in the SDG&E My Account portal will be automatically moved over to My Energy Center.