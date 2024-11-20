Give Now
Quality of Life

San Diego inclement weather homeless shelters activated

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Contributors: Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:02 PM PST
People walk into Living Water Church of the Nazarene, one of four inclement weather shelters for unhoused people in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2023.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
People walk into Living Water Church of the Nazarene, one of four inclement weather shelters for unhoused people in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2023.

San Diego homeless service providers have activated their inclement weather shelter beds for Wednesday night.

Those beds open when temperatures are expected to dip below 45 degrees, or 50 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a low around 48 degrees Wednesday night.

Below are details about the shelters available:

Joan Kroc Center 

  • up to 61 adult individuals and an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women
  • Check-in: 4 p.m. - throughout the night until full. Check-out: 5 a.m.
  • ﻿1501 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

Paul Mirabile Center

  • up to 62 adult individuals
  • Check-in: 4 p.m. - Throughout the night until full. Check-out: 5 a.m.
  • ﻿1501 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

﻿Living Water Church of the Nazarene

  • up to 28 adult individuals
  • Reservation only. Reserve a spot on-site from 1 - 4 p.m.
  • Check-in: 8 p.m. Check-out: 6:30 a.m.
  • 1550 Market S., San Diego, CA 92101

According to a statement from Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, the homeless services provider has provided more than 12,295 bed nights of shelter in the inclement shelter program over the past five years. "Bed nights" is a term used to describe the number of beds available for program participants at a shelter during a given period of time.

“For our most vulnerable neighbors, access to a safe, dry space to sleep can mean the difference between life and death,” Vargas said. “For many of those who seek shelter at Father Joe’s Villages during this time, this can also be a valuable chance for them to speak to staff and be connected to additional services, such as medical or behavioral health care, job training and a warm meal.”

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
