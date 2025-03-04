Mid-week storm brings rain, wind, and cooler weather to San Diego

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout San Diego County in the middle of the week, with periods of gusty winds, forecasters said Tuesday.

Coastal areas throughout the county experienced some light rain Monday, between 0.01 and 0.1 inches, while inland valleys, deserts and mountain areas saw between 0.1 and 0.2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

More substantial rain is expected Wednesday through Friday and again early next week, according to current forecasts.

This week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast included a high-risk rip current, with surf 3 to 5 feet and swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecasters said northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with some gusts exceeding 30 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet will lead to hazardous boating conditions.

"Stronger westerly winds and higher seas will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Friday morning. Tuesday will be dry and slightly warmer," the NWS said.