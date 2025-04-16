Why It Matters: San Diego proposed trash fee is lower, but not by much

Home dwellers in San Diego are about to have a new monthly subscription — but this one they can’t cancel. Very soon, they will be paying for trash pickup.

On Monday the San Diego City Council set a date in June for an important hearing. The hearing will decide exactly how much the city will charge people to pick up their trash.

The charge will go on property tax bills but not as a tax — as a fee. And that’s why the city must now begin a series of official notifications to property owners that the hearing is coming.

How we got here

Already they are dealing with a bunch of outraged homeowners. Two years ago, the city told voters trash pickup would cost about $25 a month.

Then city officials said the fee was going to be $53 a month.

After the blowback from residents, they lowered it.

To $47 per month. Still just about double.

Remember, almost everyone who lives in an apartment or condo in the city — about half the city — already has to pay private haulers to pick up the trash. Now, the rest will have to.



By the numbers

You can choose a lower fee if you can make do with a smaller trash bin:

— A 35-gallon bin would cost of $36.72 per month

— A 65-gallon bin would cost of $42.88 per month

— A 95-gallon bin would cost of $47.59 per month

Even if you want one of the smaller bins, the city will start by charging you the highest fee. Then you’ll have to opt into one of the smaller bins and they’ll give you a credit.

Why is it so much more than the city thought? Every time city leaders are asked this, they say it’s because residents wanted more services. They especially wanted recycling more often and they wanted bulk items pickup.

And that’s true. However, the city will not be offering those extra services until 2027 — two years after the fee starts. And then, the fee will be even more:

— 2025: $36.72 to $47.59 per month

— 2026: $38.45 to $50.03 per month

— 2027: $45.66 to $59.42 per month

Closer look

One final point: Last week the city dealt with a literal garbage fire when someone threw away a lithium battery. This happens every few weeks.

With the new fee, the city will put special RFID chips into each container to ensure they were picked up. But also, city officials will be able to find you if you throw something away that causes a problem like that.

There’s only one issue with all this: The city council needs six votes to pass the new fee. And one of the councilmembers who voted "yes" on Monday said he won’t support it unless the fee is reduced.