Racial Justice and Social Equity
collage of several public artworks across San Diego.
Public Arts
There are more than 800 pieces of public art in the city of San Diego, and hundreds more across the rest of San Diego County. The region received more than $10 million in state and federal grants for public art in the last five years.

Young poets burn messages onto City Heights pavement

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Poet Samira Hassan lays down letters to be burned onto the pavement of a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Katie Hyson / KPBS
Poet Samira Hassan lays down letters to be burned onto the pavement of a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Young neighborhood poets are filling the pavement of a City Heights alley with their words.

Samira Hassan’s poem “Land Displacement” surrounds her feet as she recites: “The Spaniards now wear blue and black, their faces still white ...”

She wrote it to the Kumeyaay people. She relates to their struggles with displacement and policing.

“They continue to shoot down the redtail hawks, leaving their bodies for the soil to soak up. They continue to place the black ravens in cells, watching them closely, never allowing them to peek at the skies that their flocks once soared,” she reads.

Samira Hassan stands on her own words in a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Katie Hyson / KPBS
Samira Hassan stands on her own words in a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Hassan’s family immigrated to San Diego from Somalia before she was born.

Almost half of City Heights residents are foreign-born, but rising rents are pushing them out.

“Our people's graveyards no longer exist,” Hassan continues. “They've built their homes over it. Our families no longer live here. I know you're angry. So am I.”

Now 19, Hassan used to roller skate this alley outside the City Heights Recreation Center.

She tells herself that one day, she’ll return to the nearby house her family can no longer afford.

“I took my first steps in that home,” she said. “I learned how to read and write in that home. So it's really heartbreaking every time I drive past it. I always tell myself, ‘I'm going to come back, I'm going to buy my childhood house.’”

A project worker chalks the letters of a poem onto the pavement of a City Heights alley, marking where the words should be laid, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Katie Hyson / KPBS
A project worker chalks the letters of a poem onto the pavement of a City Heights alley, marking where the words should be laid, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Hassan is one of five young City Heights participating poets — second generation Cambodian, Somalian and African American immigrants, a project spokesperson said.

They are leaving a message that will stay.

Even if they can’t.

“My poems and poems that describe me, my community, my womanhood, my Blackness, and aspects of my dreams, literally plastered, permanently plastered on this walkway,” she said. “It’s been a lot of tears. A lot of happy tears.”

A project worker lays strips of heat-activated road marking material to form the letters of poetry in a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18. 2024.
Katie Hyson / KPBS
A project worker lays strips of heat-activated road-marking material to form the letters of poetry in a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18. 2024.

They’re part of the “Back Alley Poetry Club.” They meet on Wednesday nights to workshop their poems and learn from older artists.

This public art installation, “Memoria Terra,” has been in the works since last year, led by artist Shinpei Takeda and the AjA project.

It’s funded by the California Arts Council as part of the state’s $60 million Creative Corps program.

The artists cut thousands of letters from heat-activated road marking material — similar to what’s used for traffic signs — and burn them into the pavement.

The poems should stay intact for at least two to five years, a spokesperson said.

Now, anyone who walks on this piece of City Heights will be faced with its history.

A project worker burns the letters of poetry onto the pavement of a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Katie Hyson / KPBS
A project worker burns the letters of poetry onto the pavement of a City Heights alley on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
