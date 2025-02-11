Board of Supervisors fails to advance proposal supporting federal transgender athlete ban

The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday failed to advance an endorsement of a proposed Congressional law that would block transgender females from competing in women's sports.

With Joel Anderson absent due to illness and only three supervisors present, the proposal died for lack a second to the motion made by Jim Desmond.

An alternative motion by Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer to support equal pay for women resulted in a 2-1 vote, with Desmond opposed and Monica Montgomery Steppe in favor.

However, it also ultimately failed due to a lack of needed votes.

In a board letter, Desmond proposed directing the chief administrative officer to express support for U.S. House Resolution 28, which allows for advocacy consistent with the board's annual Legislative Program.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 28, known as the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in 2025." Authored by Rep. Gregory Steube, R-Florida, the bill amends Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

According to information on the Board of Supervisors agenda, the bill asserts that "it is a violation ... for federally funded education programs or activities to operate, sponsor or facilitate athletic programs or activities that allow individuals of the male sex to participate in programs or activities that are designated for women or girls."

"While the bill does not prevent males from training or practicing with women's or girls' teams, it does ensure that such participation does not deny female athletes the corresponding opportunities and benefits," according to the county agenda item. "The Government Accountability Office will also be required to report on the negative impacts of male participation in women's sports, including the psychological, developmental and sociological effects on female athletes."

The federal bill would need U.S. Senate approval, followed by the president signing it into law. On Feb. 5, Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports.

Desmond said his proposal was simply common sense, and a way to give female athletes a fair playing field.

"Males, however they identify, should not be competing in women's sports," said Desmond, who recently announced his campaign for the 49th Congressional district.

A federal law codifying Trump's executive order would ensure lasting protection for female athletes, Desmond said, adding such a proposal about fairness and safety shouldn't be controversial.

"I really don't know how we got to this place in society that it's even up for debate," said Desmond, who added local parents have shared their concerns about their daughters having to share locker rooms with boys.

Desmond also cited a report of a female high school volleyball player who suffered partial paralysis after a male athlete spiked a ball at her. "Women's sports have come a long way, with Title IX and we can't afford to take a step backward," Desmond added.

Lawson-Remer, acting board chair, said history shows that politicians who didn't tackle truly pressing issues such as economic struggles have turned to scapegoating racial groups or gay people.

This board letter "makes no sense — it's not based on science, it's not based on facts," said Lawson-Remer, who identifies as non-binary.

Lawson-Remer said there are significant problems in women's sports, especially in terms of unequal prize money and salaries, even as interest in female sporting events grows in popularity.

Montgomery Steppe noted that the pastor during the Tuesday board meeting invocation said God has no favorites, and everyone is cherished.

The county has more important topics to tackle, including upcoming budget discussions, Montgomery Steppe said.

"I agree that laws matter, but right now the leadership especially at the federal level does not reflect that," Montgomery Steppe said.

She said that before the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced a policy to ban transgender women from competing in women's sports, its president said during a government hearing that he's aware of less than 10 transgender college athletes, out of 510,000 playing right now.

Before voting, supervisors heard from roughly three-dozen public speakers, most of whom were not in favor of Desmond's proposal.

Those who supported H.R. 28 echoed safety concerns and missed opportunities for female athletes.

Marci Strange of the Del Mar-based Taxpayers Oversight for Parents and Students said that, as a gay woman, she was asking the board to support not allowing biological males in women and girl's spaces for competitive sports.

"Sex and money are the primary explanations for this widespread abuse of females," she added.

A North County woman, who described herself a registered nurse, said the San Diego region should respect Trump's executive order.

"Every day, my daughter in middle school and all of the other girls in her P.E. class are forced to change in a gym room with a confused biological boy that is now identifying as a girl," the woman said.

She said those girls are told to be tolerant and kind to him, while ignoring their discomfort over it.

"By doing this, you are silencing our daughters, you're telling them that their rights don't matter," the woman said.

Opponents, however, said federal laws banning transgender athletes were rooted in bigotry and ignorance.

Rev. Lenny Duncan, of Coffee and Class Solidarity in the Hillcrest neighborhood, said the board letter was a dishonest political attempt. Duncan accused Desmond of caring more about messages of fear and intimidation.

Cori Schumacher, a long-board world surfing champion and activist, said the board letter was draconian and patronizing, and distracts from bigger issues.

"We do not need your protection," Schumacher said. "We need protection from your Christofascist values."