Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Science & Technology

First clinical trial of possible HIV vaccine shows promising results

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM PST
Schief pic.PNG
Courtesy of Scripps Research
Bill Schief, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research, is shown in his lab with an unidentified lab assistant in an undated photo.

The search for an HIV vaccine has been underway for more than 30 years. And now scientists at Scripps Research in San Diego have begun to identify antibodies that could stop the very complex virus that gives people AIDS.

“This was done in the clinic. In people. So we’re on our way but we’ve a long way to go yet,” said Dennis Burton, the chair of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research.

A Christmas ornament made in remembrance on the Mama's Kitchen AIDS memorial Tree of Life on display at the Village Hillcrest, Dec. 1, 2022.
Local
RELATED: San Diego organizations participate in World AIDS Day
Claire Strong / Freelance Reporter
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Scripps researchers and their collaborators said this was the first clinical trial of a possible AIDS vaccine.

Scripps professor of immunology Bill Schief is co-author of an article in Nature that spells out the results of the experiment. Schief said the HIV virus has a lot of working parts and that makes it a very hard target to hit with a vaccine.

“In some ways HIV is like the coronavirus,” he said. “But the spike protein of HIV is far more variable than the spike protein of the coronavirus.”

That means an effective vaccine needs to mobilize a very specific kind of antibody to actually stop the virus. Those are called broadly neutralizing antibodies.

“We think a vaccine has to elicit broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV, to protect against the hundreds of thousands or millions of HIV variants that are in humans around the world right now,” Schief said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
tk
National
RELATED: Food insecurity is driving women in Africa into sex work, increasing HIV risk
Seyma Bayram

He said that the clinical trial and the research around it have proven the strategy for creating a vaccine is on the right path. Scripps’ antigen, the precursor to a vaccine, elicited the correct response in 97% of the human test subjects.

“They’re not enough to be broadly neutralizing antibodies yet. But they’re sort of baby broadly neutralizing antibodies. They need to learn more. They need to gain mutations,” Schief said.

Burton compares the search for an HIV vaccine to a baseball game, in which getting all the way to home base means a vaccine is ready.

“And what Bill’s elegant work has done is shown how to get to first base,” he said.

Today many people with HIV are able to live well by taking antiretroviral drugs every day. But Burton says in places like sub-Saharan Africa, where HIV cases are higher, those drugs are expensive and are often inaccessible.

Schief said if his research does hit a home run, and a vaccine is developed, groups like the World Health Organization and some charitable foundations would need to get it to the patients most at risk.

“I've spoken with epidemiologists in South Africa who deal with the people most at risk,” Schief said. “And I said to them, ‘If we do get this to work … could you deliver that to the people most at risk?’ And they said yes.”

Science & Technology
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News