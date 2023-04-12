San Diego County has a crisis response team for Alzheimer's patients
April 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT
We hear about a San Diego County program addressing the emergency needs of people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Also, we hear how to recognize the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and support loved ones suffering from the disease.
Guests:
Elisa Barnett, community engagement manager for the San Diego/Imperial County Alzheimer’s Association
Sarina Barker, Director of Clinical Services for Alzheimer’s San Diego