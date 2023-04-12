Give Now
San Diego County has a crisis response team for Alzheimer's patients

 April 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño
Scientists say research into Alzheimer's needs to take a broader view of how the disease affects the brain — whether that's changes in the cortex or the role of inflammation.
Matt York
/
AP
We hear about a San Diego County program addressing the emergency needs of people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. Also, we hear how to recognize the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and support loved ones suffering from the disease.

Guests:

Elisa Barnett, community engagement manager for the San Diego/Imperial County Alzheimer’s Association

Sarina Barker, Director of Clinical Services for Alzheimer’s San Diego

