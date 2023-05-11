Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Artist David Reynoso shares the inspiration behind ‘La Lucha’

 May 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM PDT
By Beth Accomando Neiko Will
La-Lucha-Optika-Moderna-1200x675.jpeg
Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse
Promotional image for "La Lucha."

"La Lucha" is an immersive theater experience created through La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls, or WOW, program.

This world premiere event is inspired by Lucha Libre and its masked Mexican wrestlers. "La Lucha" runs through June 4 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando got a behind-the-scenes tour of the show with creator David Israel Reynoso.

Guest:

David Israel Reynoso, creator, La Lucha

