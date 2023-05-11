Artist David Reynoso shares the inspiration behind ‘La Lucha’

"La Lucha" is an immersive theater experience created through La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls, or WOW, program.

This world premiere event is inspired by Lucha Libre and its masked Mexican wrestlers. "La Lucha" runs through June 4 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando got a behind-the-scenes tour of the show with creator David Israel Reynoso.

Guest:

David Israel Reynoso, creator, La Lucha