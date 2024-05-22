Connecting people to mental health support in San Diego County

More than 10,600 people are experiencing homelessness across the county right now. That's a modest 3% increase from last year, according to the results of this year’s Point-in-Time Count.

Though research says the leading causes of homelessness are income based and the cost of housing, state and local leaders have been looking to transform how mental health and addiction is handled, particularly in the state’s homeless populations.

One example is Proposition 1, which was narrowly passed by California voters in March. It will allow more money for shelter beds and treatment for unhoused people with severe mental illness.

On Midday Edition Wednesday, we look into San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services and the ways it could be impacted by Proposition 1. Then, La Mesa's Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) program shares their efforts to offer support and resources for housing and mental health. Finally, we get some tips on how to manage mental health and well-being in everyday life as we mark Mental Health Awareness Month.



Guests: