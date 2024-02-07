Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Diving into the annual Writer Symposium by the Sea with Nick Hornby

 February 7, 2024 at 3:47 PM PST
By Jade Hindmon Andrew Bracken Alyssa Overheim
Courtesy of Point Loma Nazarene University
Parisa Taghizadeh
Nick Hornby, Courtesy of Point Loma Nazarene University

The 29th annual Writer's Symposium by the Sea is returning to Point Loma Nazarene University. This symposium will bring another year of exploring the art of writing with renowned authors. It is set to run from Feb. 19 through 23.

One of the writers appearing at this year's festival is Nick Hornby. He is known for bestselling novels "High Fidelity" and "About a Boy." Along with his masterful storytelling, his writing also evokes a love of pop culture of all kinds.

Guests:

  • Nick Hornby, author, screenwriter

