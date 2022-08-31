FDA authorizes omicron-specific booster shots

A new report from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies which coastal cliffs are most susceptible to erosion and collapse. Finally, the second annual Afro Con takes place this weekend at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. The Afrofuturism convention focuses on literature, music, art, and film which incorporate elements of Black history and culture.



The wait for an Omicron specific booster vaccine is almost over. The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the booster today and a CDC panel review is scheduled tomorrow. Then, California lawmakers passed a bill that would declare the state a refuge for transgender youth. Next, the Carlsbad city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ratify a state of emergency in response to a rise in traffic collisions involving bicycles. And, a look into a San Diego County plan to address a shortage of mental health workers. Then, the problem of cliff erosion isn’t unique to San Diego, California has more than eight hundred miles of coastline.



