KPBS Midday Edition

Food waste is a bigger problem than you think

 April 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT

S1: Here's a startling fact for you. As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego.

As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego. Welcome to you both. Thanks so much. Thank you , Jade.

S5: Here's a startling fact for you. As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego. Welcome to you both. Thanks so much. Thank you , Jade. Great to be here. Glad to have you both.

S4: Here's a startling fact for you. As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego. Welcome to you both. Thanks so much. Thank you , Jade.

S5: Here's a startling fact for you. As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego. Welcome to you both. Thanks so much. Thank you , Jade. Great to be here. Glad to have you both.

S5: Here's a startling fact for you. As we approach Earth Day later this month , you may be wondering how best to reduce food waste and how to direct excess food to people who need it the most. Did you know that 40% of all food in the United States is wasted ? That's a big problem , considering that right here in San Diego , 1 in 4 people are food insecure. Our next guest spearhead efforts across the county to do just that. I'm joined by Nita Cummins Gilson and Alexandra White , co-executive directors of Produce Good , which focuses on reducing food waste in San Diego. Welcome to you both. Thanks so much. Thank you , Jade. Great to be here. Glad to have you both.

So , Nita , it's kind of staggering to think about the scale of food that gets thrown away on a daily basis.

By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño
Pictured, a 40-pound box of food including canned goods, fresh fruit, milk and cheese. Boxes like this one were distributed by the San Diego Food Bank through its Senior Food Program. Chula Vista, Calif. Feb. 24, 2023.
Melissa Mae
KPBS
Pictured, a 40-pound box of food including canned goods, fresh fruit, milk and cheese. Boxes like this one were distributed by the San Diego Food Bank through its Senior Food Program. Chula Vista, Calif. Feb. 24, 2023.

With Earth Day coming up, you might be wondering what some of the best ways to reduce food waste are. A pair of local activists discuss their countywide efforts to divert excess food to the people who need it most.

Guests:

KPBS Midday Edition