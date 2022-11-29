How the Supreme Court could change immigration enforcement

The U.S. Supreme Court today heard a case that could upend immigration enforcement for the Biden administration. Then, concerns have long been growing that a tripledemic of COVID, RSV and flu cases could have a major impact on health systems around the nation. Next, a new lineup of county leaders at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) may make a new vision for San Diego transit harder to achieve. And, a new study from the UC San Diego Rady School of Management found when it comes to politics, Americans would rather hurt the cause they believe in than support the one they don’t. Next, after wildfire season ends in the Western U.S., those who lost their homes begin sifting through what's left to recover as much as they can. And, for something completely different, the art of clowning isn’t what it used to be. Students of all ages are now pursuing a form of comedy that left the circus behind. FInally, from our archive, San Diego author Tracy Badua's talks about her middle-grade novel "Freddie vs. the Family Curse." The book tells the story of a seventh-grader who is resigned to a life of bad luck until a rediscovered family heirloom gives him a little hope.

