Mayor Todd Gloria talks upcoming ballot measures

We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about a ballot measure going before voters in November that could change how we pay for garbage collection, his support of the Midway Rising proposal for that sports arena redevelopment and the city’s homeless outreach efforts. Then while local water managers say San Diego County is mostly protected from the drought that’s squeezing water supplies in the west, if the water levels in Lake Mead continue to decline it could impact San Diego’s water supply. Plus, how a Chicago murder conviction inspired the founding of the California Innocence Project. The 1992 murder conviction against Marilyn Mulero was dismissed by a Chicago judge this month and she was exonerated. Then, communities of color are disproportionately impacted by crime and gun violence -- but those same communities say they’ve been left out of many conversations and programs meant to help victims of crime in California. Finally, the phenomenon of 'RRR.'



