Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
podcast_600-MiddayEdition.jpg
KPBS Midday Edition

New exhibit of Frida Kahlo, arts engagement at the Old Globe, and public art

 June 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT
By Harrison Patiño Julianna Domingo
Ways To Subscribe
Frida Kahlo is shown photographed against a blue wall, looking at a small idol sculpture she is holding in her hand. She wears fuchsia lipstick, a patterned black, orange and red top, and pink flowers and ribbon braided into her hair.
Courtesy of CCAE
Nickolas Muray's "Frida with Olmeca Figurine," 1939.

A new exhibit offers a more intimate look at the iconoclastic Frida Kahlo through a series of photographs by her close friend and confidant Nickolas Muray. Plus, the Old Globe Theatre welcomes a new Director of Arts Engagement. And finally, KPBS takes a deeper dive into public art across San Diego and its significance through a new feature series.

Guests:

Beth Solomon Marino, director of museum and visual arts at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido

Adena Varner, Director of arts engagement at The Old Globe Theatre

Amita Sharma, KPBS investigative reporter

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Visual ArtsTheater