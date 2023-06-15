New exhibit of Frida Kahlo, arts engagement at the Old Globe, and public art
June 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT
A new exhibit offers a more intimate look at the iconoclastic Frida Kahlo through a series of photographs by her close friend and confidant Nickolas Muray. Plus, the Old Globe Theatre welcomes a new Director of Arts Engagement. And finally, KPBS takes a deeper dive into public art across San Diego and its significance through a new feature series.
Guests:
Beth Solomon Marino, director of museum and visual arts at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido
Adena Varner, Director of arts engagement at The Old Globe Theatre
Amita Sharma, KPBS investigative reporter