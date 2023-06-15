New exhibit of Frida Kahlo, arts engagement at the Old Globe, and public art

A new exhibit offers a more intimate look at the iconoclastic Frida Kahlo through a series of photographs by her close friend and confidant Nickolas Muray. Plus, the Old Globe Theatre welcomes a new Director of Arts Engagement. And finally, KPBS takes a deeper dive into public art across San Diego and its significance through a new feature series.

Guests:

Beth Solomon Marino, director of museum and visual arts at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido

Adena Varner, Director of arts engagement at The Old Globe Theatre