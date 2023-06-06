Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Once overlooked, San Diego flourishes as a food destination

 June 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Harrison Patiño
San Diego Skyline.jpg
Alex Nguyen
/
KPBS
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021

A recent designation from Food & Wine Magazine has named San Diego one of the top food cities in the nation. The recognition highlights how far America's Finest City has come as a food destination.

The legal drama surrounding the "Taco Tuesday" catchphrase abounds, and a local chef reflects on his journey through the local food scene.

Guests:

Gustavo Arellano, author and columnist for the L.A. Times

Gerry Torres, Founder of City Tacos

Troy Johnson, food writer and Chief Content Officer for San Diego Magazine

