Once overlooked, San Diego flourishes as a food destination

A recent designation from Food & Wine Magazine has named San Diego one of the top food cities in the nation. The recognition highlights how far America's Finest City has come as a food destination.

The legal drama surrounding the "Taco Tuesday" catchphrase abounds, and a local chef reflects on his journey through the local food scene.

Guests:

Gustavo Arellano, author and columnist for the L.A. Times

Gerry Torres, Founder of City Tacos

Troy Johnson, food writer and Chief Content Officer for San Diego Magazine