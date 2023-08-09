Pulling the curtain back on menopause part 2

When's the last time you had a real, in-depth conversation about menopause? Oh, never? Let's change that.

On Midday Edition, KPBS revisited our previous discussion about menopause and answer your questions. It's the second part of a two-day, no holds barred, frank and open discussion.

Listeners sent in questions — brave questions — and our panelists did not shy away from answering them. Panlists talked about symptom management for vaginal dryness and hot flashes, navigating the health care system and advocating for yourself. The conversation also discussed the push for a new employer benefit: menopause leave.

Guests:

Andrea LaCroix, a distinguished professor of epidemiology at UC San Diego who specializes in the health of postmenopausal and older women.

Dr. Cynthia Stuenkel, a clinical professor of medicine at the UC San Diego school of medicine. She established one of the first menopause programs in the country.

Jill Wood, PhD, teaches women's, gender, and sexuality Studies at Penn State University. Her research includes the menopausal transition and sexual desire.

Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO of Kindra, a self care company for women in menopause, and supporter of employers offering employees menopause leave as a benefit.

