Senate passes major climate action package

Congressman Mike Levin, (D-San Diego) calls the passage by the U.S. Senate Sunday of a sweeping climate, health and tax bill, “historic.” He joins Midday Edition to talk about some of the contents of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Then, we speak to veteran journalist Bob Woodward who will be in San Diego for a talk at Balboa Theatre on Aug. 14 called “How We Got Here: Lessons From Ten Presidents.” Also, KPBS has a new news director. Terence Shepherd, whose first day is Monday, shares his vision for the station. And, plans to construct new border barriers at Friendship Park remain on pause following criticism from the public and politicians of the changes. Next, farmworkers from across the state have joined the "March for the Governor's Signature," a 335-mile trek from Kern County to Sacramento to show support for a voting rights bill. Plus, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it made abortion access especially challenging for women in the military. Finally we revisit an interview with San Diego writer Lizz Huerta who will be speaking at The San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books on August 20.



