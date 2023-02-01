Six states agree on a proposal for Colorado River cutbacks, California has a counter

Tuesday was a major deadline for the seven western states that rely on the Colorado River for water. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is looking for ways to preserve the dwindling water supplies in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two of the nation’s largest reservoirs. Then, when you look at San Diego’s housing market you can find a lot of luxury housing and a growing share of low-income units. But for people in the middle, it’s getting harder to buy or rent. Plus, one year since Senate Bill 9 took effect, a report found the law has spurred very little new construction, and that it needs reform if it's to have any real impact on the state’s housing shortage. Later, why the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians withdrew from its tribal gaming compact with the state of California. Finally, as we kick off Black History Month, we celebrate one of San Diego's legendary jazz composers and saxophonists, Charles McPherson, who has been releasing music since 1964. Now 83, he is still touring and performing, including an upcoming sold-out performance at the Athenaeum later this month.

