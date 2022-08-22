U.S., Mexico officials commemorate groundbreaking of new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

Listen • 46:48

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

U.S. and Mexican officials hope the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry will shorten long wait times at the San Diego-Tijuana border when it’s open in 2024. Then, a new report finds the county needs more than 18,000 new therapists, psychologists, social workers and psychiatrists in the next 5 years, to meet demand. And, just over a week ago, a drug cartel launched a campaign of terror on Tijuana new KPBS reporting sheds light on the reasons behind the attacks. Next, one obstacle for expanding adoption of electric vehicles is availability of charging stations for renters. Then, San Diego’s community college students are back in school in person Monday. Finally, this year’s selections for One Book One San Diego are out, and for adult readers the choice is the novel “The Vanishing Half,” by Oceanside native, author Brit Bennett.

