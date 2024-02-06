What is behind layoffs in the tech industry?

The year 2023 proved to be a difficult year for the tech industry, which saw over 260,000 job losses. San Diego’s tech workers have not been spared from the trend. Last fall, local tech giant Qualcomm announced more than 1,000 layoffs in San Diego. Carlsbad-based Viasat also announced major layoffs last year, cutting 10% of its workforce.

Meanwhile, the layoff trend has continued into 2024, resulting in over 25,000 layoffs so far. On Monday, California social media company Snap announced upcoming layoffs of 10% of its workforce, impacting over 500 workers.

On Midday Edition Monday, we hear about some of the reasons behind the cutbacks in San Diego and across the country.



Guests: