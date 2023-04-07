Give Now
KPBS Roundtable

Fletcher's political downfall

 April 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at a news conference at the San Diego County Administration Building. March 14, 2023.

On KPBS Roundtable Friday, one of San Diego’s top politicians is on his way out. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is accused of sexual harassment and assault, something he denies.

The fallout from the scandal is growing with Fletcher announcing he will resign in May, but there are calls for his immediate resignation. A new independent investigation was announced this week by the Metropolitan Transit Agency (MTS), but many questions remain about who knew what and when.

GUESTS:

Priya Sridhar, NBC 7 political reporter and host of “Politically Speaking”

Michael Smolens, reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Andrew Keatts, managing editor with Voice of San Diego

