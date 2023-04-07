Fletcher's political downfall

On KPBS Roundtable Friday, one of San Diego’s top politicians is on his way out. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is accused of sexual harassment and assault, something he denies.

The fallout from the scandal is growing with Fletcher announcing he will resign in May, but there are calls for his immediate resignation. A new independent investigation was announced this week by the Metropolitan Transit Agency (MTS), but many questions remain about who knew what and when.

GUESTS:

Priya Sridhar , NBC 7 political reporter and host of “Politically Speaking”

Michael Smolens , reporter, The San Diego Union-Tribune