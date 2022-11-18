Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
podcast_600-KPBSRoundtable.jpg
KPBS Roundtable

Roundtable: What end of Title 42 could mean for U.S.-Mexico border

 November 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
Ways To Subscribe
Migration Asylum Ban
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Nov. 3, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz.
A federal judge's decision to end the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42 could have lasting impacts along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border. Guests include San Diego Union-Tribune immigration reporter Kate Morrissey, Associated Press immigration team lead Elliot Spagat and KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis.

KPBS Roundtable