Roundtable: What end of Title 42 could mean for U.S.-Mexico border
November 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
A federal judge's decision to end the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42 could have lasting impacts along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border. Guests include San Diego Union-Tribune immigration reporter Kate Morrissey, Associated Press immigration team lead Elliot Spagat and KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis.