Roundtable: The state of San Diego's water
December 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM PST
This week, San Diego officials began lowering water levels at Lake Hodges to protect the dam which is undergoing repair work. What does it mean for San Diego's water situation?
Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of water in San Diego. Guests include KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson, Voice of San Diego energy and environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer, and The San Diego Union-Tribune city hall reporter David Garrick.