Berlin 89: ¡Una cryptoembajada para el pueblo!

S2: Imagina esta as un Hermoso Domingo Por la manana a Punto de tarjeta Pedro de Paris rato porque el mismo sala importancia as an effective cafe as Noticias and Redes.

S1: Vecino escala obviamente como Caracas esta pasando. In.

S3: In.

S4: The interview de ser Nuestro Pais Pueblo de la Respuesta de Russia's.

S5: Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas.

S2: To protest publica con otros la décision de gobierno.

S1: De seguridad de to familia Thomas La Dolorosa decision para sir.

S2: Pero I chose to utilize practicamente in accessible estas desperado.

S1: Finalmente puedes para conseguir algo defective Lugar Seguro necesito successor dinero para.

S6: Hi , this is Berlin. H9 Yeah , my name is Alec. How can I help you ? I want to make a transfer with cryptocurrency. I know.

S2: But conflict entre Russia , Ukraine. Para.

S7: There was Ukrainians and Russians coming to my doorstep because.

S2: Alec and I have un guru expert on crypto moneda Estava a user.

S7: Basically said we can't use our debit cards like our credit cards.

S1: So mucho Russo's Ukrainians de la conflicto central los medios para hacer sus fondos.

S7: So they were looking for other ways how to pay for things.

S2: Mismo problema sus estaban inoperable. Otra manera pagos para poder.

S1: Utilizar effective crypto moneda para los casos de su dia de este hablando de fronteras pero otro tipo de fronteras , Colinas , internacionales e financiers.

S2: The KPBS Esto es Port of Entry Historias Fronteras.

S1: Natalia Gonzalez.

S2: Continuamos con sobre el panorama de la historia.

S1: De Nuevo en el Corazon del Centro de Tijuana Interesantes de esta ciudad.

S7: Hi , I'm Alec.

S2: I'm Josephine de Las Finance's decentralized. Josephine Su esposa is seen as the artistic de México.

S1: Eso trabajo de las Fronteras Financiera Geographic Cultural Impuestos Por los Estados Instituciones.

S2: Juntos Abrir on Berlin 2012. Tijuana No is exactamente un traditional , but no comida.

S7: If people would ask me , oh , what would be the food I would bring to to Mexico ? Like to have give people like an.

S1: Area Mexico como para como un experiencia diferente.

S2: Del restaurant bueno de representations de diversas or mundus todas accommodate us. And as.

S8: You can see.

S7: They're like a graveyard with graves , tombstones.

S1: Explication de la restaurant sterlin l l l l rulo todas las insignias descanso and pass.

S9: But in general , it's like this establishment. Yeah.

S2: Yeah.

S1: So , yes , Porque todas estas sistemas Pereira hablamos restaurant comida. Here we go. Muchos Centro de Tijuana. Berliner de Otros Establishments de Café Comida Para todo.

S2: El Lugar de Espacios. Los Otros establishments. Del Abierto Imports Port Arcos Espacio de la Establishment.

S1: Restaurant Cocina Compact del Local Refrigerator Estilo del Frescas sal Chicas Ensalada si salsas.

S2: Sobre el Refrigerator de Unidos. Various de construction oxidase de la lateral a otro refrigerator de services allemands.

S1: Oh , no. No.

S10: No. Talvez.

S1: Look Morales kitsch de neon mata.

S2: Un murals otro otro replicas de los murals de Berlin.

S1: Bueno si. Yoda , un poquito.

S4: Natalie Division Entre El Pueblo de Berlin. Oriental Occidental.

S2: So here. El Mural Berlin por Alemanha Oriental para la Poblacion de Alemania Occidental El Mundo Berlin de la Ciudad de Berlin. In those sections separates por Los Altos Occidental's.

S1: So this comparison was ironic in Berlin. Construir para la gente dentro de una de list. Pero nuestro muro fronteras , Tijuana para la gente , a fuera de los Estados Unidos. So.

S2: So. Okay.

S11: Okay.

S2: There's no. Mundo.

S1: Mundo. Oh.

S2: El Mundo de Berlin , La Cortina de hero. Occidental Durante la Guerra.

S12: Mr. Gorbachev , tear down this wall.

S1: El Morocco finalmente cuando los gobiernos Communists fueron international protests de la democracy.

S13: In la puerta del este acaba de la frontera este muro simbolo de la guerra Fria.

S14: Yeah , it's come. David Hasselhoff.

S2: Alex Acordo Especificamente.

S15: David Hasselhoff. Baywatch.

S2: Simon Berlin.

S7: He sang on the Berlin Wall like part of the. I mean , he was making a can't remember the song anyway. Like , No , for freedom.

UU: For freedom. You know.

S1: The formation. Los Paso in Berlin.

S2: Pasada por la cabeza de la gente la Reunification de Berlin.

S7: There's two stories. There's people which we know. They like the structure of a socialist society.

S1: Those stories were personas on the structure of the Sociedad Socialist Structural Party.

S2: De la cabeza Pensando hacer si exacto.

S7: There's some other friends and stories I heard. Which way was the opposite ? Because they were just frustrated.

S1: Cuando significa Oriental occidental estos mismos de vida todo menos organized menos claro happy.

S7: And they they like the freedom of choice. Por otro lado.

S2: Por la unification. Segun estas personas Vivian frustrate porque aspirations. Distintas felices porque finalmente libertad el the forecast destino.

S1: Unification dos tipos de personas la vida e otros quieren resolver todo porque mismos.

S7: Who want to sort it out for themselves.

S1: Cuando el muro mucho tiempo pasado pero muy present.

S16: The first theory that you have chunks of the Berlin Wall.

S7: Well. Well , the Berlin Wall is controversial because there was , like , no ownership. And so there was this guy.

S2: El Muro , pero en tipo de arte de Berlin , the corresponding grande partie de su Padre Construir el Muro.

S7: So he just went ahead and said like , Well , my father built it , so this is mine now after it fell. And he's been part of this group now.

S1: This is the TIPO. Yes , the collective LA Distribution de Berlin por Todo El Mundo.

S7: And he gave me like a whole segment of three tons. It's like three meters , two meters. Just because he sent me on a. Mission.

S9: Mission.

S1: Todo esto es una mission basa muro sobre el.

S2: Tiempo espera recordar fondos para esta parte del muro a Tijuana el mismo para artistas locales.

S1: Way to muro business for l.a Tacos. Wow.

S2: Wow.

S1: It is an inspiration for a restaurant.

S7: If you look above the deli fridge , you can see a broken piece of the Berlin Wall.

S17: We took inspiration in the ruin bars of that. You know , their origin is in Budapest and Hungary. That's one of.

S1: The ruins of the Berlin Wall. Después de la vida del mismo. I am Budapest and hungry. Ciudades Pero. Yeah I muchos in Berlin can.

S17: Find street art. Inspiration.

S2: Inspiration. Como exemplo con el espacio con expositions de artists locales.

S17: The murals that you see here are replicas. A piece of the Berlin Wall that has these next wall to fall Wall Street.

S2: Because the finish line in Paris , because the character Eduardo is charismatic , is muy typical. Del Sur de México.

S17: I am originally from Veracruz , from South Mexico. My family moved to Tijuana in 1999.

S1: Veracruz , two familias Mula , Tijuana and Madrid.

S17: The last year of the of university. I met Alek there in Madrid , in Madrid , Spain. Después.

S1: Después.

S2: De Madrid , Carrera , Alek de la Parte de Espanol.

S1: Segerstrom is in Contacto inclusive con. Josephina is in New York for a study in New York.

S17: And she came to visit me in New York. And after that we started a relationship después.

S1: Tiempo modo inglaterra para todos donde finalmente vivir juntos.

S17: I started there too. You move.

S18: That together ? Yeah.

S2: Después de sus studios por inglaterra alemania tiempos foreign a mexico.

S17: We got married in Mexico.

S1: E como la familia Josephina Estao in Tijuana , Mexico. For Tijuana. Aqui on El Taco mexicano e para eran tacos sequences como una de Tacos Mariscos de Tijuana. Saturno.

S2: Saturno. Overrated.

S19: Overrated.

S2: Nuestro Producto Julio el Profit Otros.

S17: And he remembers a lot the first associate , because that was the first time he was in Mexico. So and he remembers a lot in Mazatlan. So yes.

S1: Nos cuenta mucho de eso porque los primeros tacos como la primera vez Mexico , mucho mas.

S2: Tijuana de Manukau Famosa canciones. Welcome to Tijuana. Fuera in Blanco.

S7: All the reputation I knew was from Manu Chao. Like welcome to Taiwan.

S1: Peron impression of De la Ciudad Bastante disagreeable. Yeah. Well.

S2: Well.

S7: The smell was pretty rough.

S2: El Paso Rapid City Tacos. Camaron Enchilada Del Mar Saturno. This little.

S7: Hungry and I stuffed my face was like seven Masa ten Yo.

S2: Alex Canyon Con Los Tacos.

S1: Tijuana Entonces Tijuana Commune Extension de Su Negocio Automatico Bitcoin in Tijuana.

S2: Si Automatico the Bitcoin.

S1: Button Alexa in Bitcoin cuando penas comenzar.

S2: Affinities comenzar.

S7: Yeah , but I mean , in a nutshell , I mean , since I'm involved with cryptocurrency since 2010 , I found like Bitcoin really early.

S2: Oh , yes. Bitcoin. No.

S15: No.

S1: Come on. Over.

S2: Over.

S1: By the mill. No. Keynes. No. This.

S15: This mill. I was me. There is. Mill.

S1: Mill.

S7: Nothing there. Zero. There was the literally , like , no marketplaces.

S9: We never know. That.

S7: That. Zero.

S9: Zero. Yeah.

S7: Yeah. And then ? And there. Slowly it started like people started trading it for like $0.10.

S1: Utilizado Tecnologia de vanguardia para supervisor in Alemania or Mexico.

S2: Al servicio. Mismos.

S15: Mismos.

S1: Para bitcoin in Alemanha in Mexico.

S2: Tijuana in Berlin.

S17: So we went to Berlin. We were we we started our life there in 2013. I remember very well. It was June 2013.

S2: This was Tiempos Vivian Medio , Tijuana , Mediano in Berlin.

S1: In Ciudad in Tijuana.

S17: Evelin And then I started the second pregnancy. We spent the whole pregnancy there to Tijuana.

S2: Aqui Definitivamente.

S1: De la Ciudad de los Tiempos de Negocio.

S17: People supporting you like things happening. Like , as you said , like the whole downtown is transforming. Josephina.

S15: Josephina.

S2: Dijo in Tijuana.

S1: Siempre El Centro estar el potential de la Ciudad. Because at the.

S17: End of the day , Tijuana is very young , right ? I always think about the city as and why God is so , so young.

S2: Para Tijuana , a Berlin una Antigua Con.

S15: Por otro.

S1: Lado , Tijuana e creciendo rapido.

S2: Mucho espacio para hacer cosas nuevas.

S1: Blanco , Cara Tijuana. Cabrera in Berlin.

S2: Nuevo Aleman in Tijuana , hablando de Chicas.

S9: Aliso porfavor Splatter.

S1: Con un llamado.

S15: Wurst splatter.

S7: Bueno para compartilhar. I mean , the sausage I make here is , I would say , way better than many sausages you can find in Germany.

S1: I guess in Berlin is mucho mucho encontrar por otro lado inclusive in Albania I exceptional chorizo mexicano this encontrado awareness. Can you find all the ingredients here in Tijuana ? Two ? Yeah.

S7: I mean , it's totally authentic in that sense.

S2: But then the ingredients see La Salle chicha.

S7: Actually you can find better ingredients because a lot of the a lot of the German food is actually like.

S2: De Manera enthusiasm. Totalmente authentic. Sentido.

S15: Sentido.

S1: Pueden contraste ingredients in la baja de la comida is influenced Extranjero.

S2: Es el currywurst la salty curry indio.

S1: So I like to prepare.

S2: Is that.

S1: We will teach.

S18: Like this sauce a lot.

S7: It has ketchup. It has ketchup , but it has also a lot of other things.

S1: L word splutter is un plateau para diferentes algunas bratwurst , mas.

S2: De la. Casa.

S15: Casa.

S1: Picante cursos puede hacer una de la casa ensalada de papas ensalada por supuesto el sauerkraut the salad. But since.

S9: The bell. Peppers.

S7: Peppers. Garlic.

S9: Garlic.

S2: Estaban Super Hugo's salads were not perfect , but gusto El currywurst la salsa de Santa. Maria.

S15: Maria.

S1: De la. Salsa.

S15: Salsa.

S7: I can't tell you the whole recipe. No. Well , if you know that , if you.

S1: Know better ingredients. Salsa de la. Casa.

S15: Casa. Todo.

S2: Todo. Todo.

S15: Todo.

S1: El secreto la familia. The salsa in Albania tam famoso Thailand.

S2: De la frontera.

S1: Sami Tenemos.

S7: Well , it was , it was modified in by my brothers and the the Prince of Thailand and the.

S1: Modified mama modified eca.

S2: De la familia garlic.

S1: Icon Buena comida.

S2: Cerveza viene Buena Vista Alec Mostro Riqueza Enorme sobre la cervezas.

S1: Alemanha is service area Refrigerator La Quinta.

S7: Spartan Optimal Doppelbock Celebrator Spartan Premium Lager Vice Beer on.

S1: The National Creative Tipos de Cervezas la forma de.

S2: La forma la Cerveza con otros Hugos.

S9: Some people.

S7: Even they mix it with banana juice or.

S9: Cherry juice.

S1: Hugo's Diferentes Fruits Como de Manzana de Limon Banana. Yes , the rattler is ideal. Para el Verano.

S2: Segun la palabra rattlers como cerveza de cyclist. No.

S7: It doesn't make you too drunk. You can still like drive a bike with it.

S1: So the michelada rule says no mas o menos. Si.

S8: Si.

S1: E como perfecto Para de salud. O.

S9: O.

S7: The time my mother got me into cooking because she's a professional cook and most people learn becoming cooks by their mothers. Everything starts with the mother. So.

S9: And cooking.

S2: Mentioned a Através de su madre.

S1: Zero parte de la actividad.

S2: Toda la familia se juntos.

S7: Actually , what went really directly into it was the sauce , the curry sauce , because , well , my.

S9: Father , Alex.

S2: Mentioned tanto menos , mucho de la.

S1: Currywurst as visita or no Allen.

S2: And Pocas palabras say no munchies solo por la salsa curry. This mass , in my opinion , is la toda la la creation de salsa curry.

S1: Amigos alone is optional.

S2: Salsa gusto Caso de la raza de latino de alec is super chicas and un mundo de satires chatter.

S7: Well , I produce on demand also like Mr. Sausage or I made I made a barbacoa sausage. I made like a lot of like hardcore traditional Mexican.

S1: Ingredients , traditional es mexicanos , para eso Sanchez de barbacoa Unas de Pato packing entre otras super extravagant.

S2: Disfrutar de sus creations. Delicious murio después de todo esta comida un.

S1: From KPBS. You are listening to Port of Entry. Severely fuera Muy bueno , but no chicas. Hi.

S2: Hi. Dios mio. Como si , si. We como enthusiasts de la comida Imago de las Crypto Mundus Al Cabrillo , 2012 Centro Para Los Pacientes.

S1: Finances Decentralized.

S2: Berlin 2012. No solo chicas.

S7: Having that long history and seeing like this development. Like.

S9: Like.

S1: Con crypto es un espacio useful for eso es una crypto baja crypto.

S17: To wow. Yeah. That's why it's kind of important.

S2: Asi es de Tijuana is San Diego Practical crypto comercio and Palabras.

S1: Es la Primera crypto moneda in Tijuana.

S2: Por el tema de crypto en las crypto bonitas.

S9: Coin Bitcoin Bitcoin bitcoin. Bitcoin bitcoin. Bitcoin.

S15: Bitcoin.

S2: Un explication sencilla.

S1: Un tipo de moneda. Digital utiliza la cryptography para proteger las transactions , las crypto moneda decentralized significa or institutions , financiers , para verificar or transactions.

S2: Bitcoin la primera conocido de las crypto bonitas a través de un proceso de una enorme siempre Informatica para verificar e Registrar nuevas Transactions. General moneda para los minutos.

S1: Verify transactions in digital publico conocido como bitcoin blockchain es como una forma de todo el mundo todo el tiempo.

S2: Modification Ejemplo. Transaction.

S1: Transaction.

S2: Persona puedo.

S7: A peer to peer transaction is comparable. Let's say with post stamps , someone comes , they give you post stamps , you give him money or the other way around , like more in detail blockchains or bitcoin.

S1: They have carrier or vendor Bitcoin. The persona persona three Bitcoin is comprar or vendor.

S2: Bitcoins , bitcoins , blockchain and cryptos alphanumeric.

S1: Is the direction the two bitcoins correspond to. Después de la entrega in La republica por los otros. As.

S15: As.

S2: Important todo mundo tin acceso as a the transaction is valid or no central valor in. Dollars.

S9: Dollars. One has the.

S7: Book so everyone checks if it's a valid transaction or not. Once you verify the transaction , you give him some money.

S1: In Los Angeles. Bitcoin Digital tremendous honor.

S2: Fortuna Fortuna said On the Bitcoin.

S1: Versions of Bitcoin Mundo.

S2: El Mundo de las crypto moneda ceremony cuando experimented on computers usadas software the codigo but encontrar solutions and firmware the cameras e otros apparatus aggravation.

S1: Algunos miembros de la comunidad del codigo abierto para otras personas mejorar sus. Vidas.

S7: Vidas. There's some universities and some people which said because technologies like developing so fast and people need to learn technology so they would.

S1: Not explica universidades algunas impulso debido a la tecnologia rapido publico acceso para vidas por eso un gran movimiento de todo esto.

S2: De codigo abierto conocido open source movement.

S7: In an open world instead of in a closed world. Simple as that. Cuando.

S1: Cuando.

S2: Abierto and mundos , rather than simply como eso asi es una de las fronteras los muros mundo abierto sin muro accessible todos los muertos acceso unos cuantos.

S1: Consiste and be accessible para todos.

S7: Open source hardware and open source software opened borders essentially. So since economical borders are like very strong , I instantly fell in love with bitcoin because it was.

S2: Parallel El hardware software that Codigo Abierto Fronteras Essentiellement como los Fronteras economicas son.

S1: Bitcoin porque la primera solution sistema abierto mencionar no necesitas verificar mismo publica essentiellement yes por eso gran fascination para el Yes. Essentially.

S7: Essentially. So that was a huge fascination for me. And until today , like still now I'm. I'm into this.

S1: Parallel de crypto era la continuation natural de carcel software de codigo.

S2: Attractive supervision , collaboration , con las personas.

S1: There's no control de como una corporation verificar por los mismos usuarios.

S2: Significa del control established Los Gobiernos las Institutions Financiera. Significa.

S15: Significa.

S1: Masaya de las limitations e Fronteras as in cierto modo consist in trespasser fronteras.

S2: Su trabajo , central incapacitate de las personas , decentralized el poder instituciones como bancos e-governance the units.

S15: You're a prophet of decentralization.

S12: Well , yes , if this is feasible. It's one of the tragedies , it seems to me. I mean , many people have been talking about the importance of decentralization.

S2: Inspiration in particular. Aldous Huxley L'autre the UN Mundo Felis.

S1: Alex Cita , Aldous Huxley Como La parte del Mundo. He was.

S7: Directly asked by Mike Wall is like , hey , like , you know , if you have another chance to write this.

S2: Con Mike Wallace. For a mass utopic. Dystopic.

S15: Huxley respondio. Decentralised.

S1: Decentralised.

S2: Entonces cuenta Alec Huxley Super defensor.

S1: Decentralization con bitcoin cosas de codigo para el commune extension natural una de la otra.

S7: And that caught my attention. And then I was interested.

S1: Alike Villa is centralization no solo form situaciones financiers favorables or inversion.

S2: Si no para organizers Politica Economicamente.

S1: In Ultima Instancia parallel la persona is uno mismo.

S7: It's makes things easier. But I mean , it's a very fundamental question because it requires knowledge , education , even discipline.

S1: But con bitcoin otras causes como el codigo of muy fundamental conocimiento educacion incluso discipline sobre todo mucho con la responsabilidad.

S2: Practical as I educate informati tanto de los Angeles para at the.

S15: Otros yes.

S1: Sentimiento es convertido in de crypto nuestro Julio via the Bitcoin dialogue. The persona has interesantes como and this de los ojos is the UN exploration temprano de Bitcoin.

S2: Sentimiento de Alex sobre los blancos.

S16: What got you into this whole movement ? This whole movement ? Yeah. Because I hate the banks. That's why I started. I hate the banks.

S1: It's this las crypto money. Not compared to the total por los blancos immense trabajar todos los blancos in alguna forma de crypto banco.

S2: I'm not sure here on historia sobre la pandemia la inflation las crypto is a display on the Ukrainian Russos in Taiwan.

S16: You see , like I was going to bring up like in Russia and Ukraine , like when they have like the war last year and like the attacks and are like drafting all the young men , the ones that got out are.

S1: You mentioned Cuando Los Russo's militaries en el mercado de crypto moneda para sailor de Russia. Right.

S16: Right. And you're about to get bombed like you can't carry your house. You can't carry those two.

S2: Libras zero wave activo. Contigo.

S15: Contigo.

S1: Puedes crypto.

S2: Puedo empezar de nuevo restaurateurs fondos con un fondo Samia and digital Distintas ResultA. Grupo de Ukraine Russia de Conflicto. Cambiando.

S15: Cambiando.

S1: Crypto de Manera Directa Usuario al-Sharia.

S2: Mientras Estados Unidos or Mexico. Algunos de Estos Refugiados Terminado Tijuana.

S6: I flew to Tijuana via Turkey , and I came to the United States border to seek asylum because I had serious problems in Russia.

S1: Because Basham de Russia debido suppositions y actividad politica and contra el invasion Ukraine , Tijuana via Turkey para poder los Estados Unidos.

S2: Internacionales impuestos por accident las tarjeta areas no funciona in excess acceso de sus fondos.

S1: Para accessor sus fondos en las crypto moneda.

S2: Lo attractive del codigo abierto las crypto mundus cierto modo identidad como de josephine.

S1: Las Fronteras geographic institutionalize interpersonal entre las personas de Las Vegas basicamente como los Muertos dividend las familias impossible a otro.

S7: It's a basic human need. I think we talked about that earlier when I mentioned with these two different types of of people , which.

S1: Is basically is the sea. But in contrast Propios caminos.

S2: Tipo de persona explorer , Salir , Otros Mundos. Yes. And Através are Fronteras Tantos Lugares.

S1: This is the Tenga Sentido para.

S2: El pasado a través de los lunas el presidente de Berlin.

S1: Como art como una forma de esa. Pasado.

S15: Pasado.

S2: Politicos con un intention specifica in un punto. Trump.

S1: Trump.

S2: Otro tiempo significant algo totalmente distinto significant to be the source of this to make installation interventions installations in estas. Structures.

S17: Structures. There is no intervention. Maybe future generations would not see it as you know like course of interventions.

S1: No podemos the future generations estas similares significa este tipo de fronteras sobre todo esto la population as a época.

S2: Si de las Cruces sobre el muro. Exactamente.

S15: Exactamente.

S1: The salon Estaba de la frontera star otro otra dimension. Pero el otro lado de las varas zero nada. No , you.

S2: See eso es algo tenemos un altro normal case version , but explicar todo esto.

S17: I can start a conversation with her about what it means.

S1:

S17: What I mean is , like at least this wall is dividing two countries , two worlds. And in in those days it was dividing. Maybe just do it in a certain way.

S2: Usually a reflection. Del Mundo de Berlin and the. I will mention some constructions artificial humanos.

S1: Pueda , Como , Los Pajaro , Cruzan , sobre ellos.

S7: And you can see birds just flying right over it.

S1: Punto la vida de la naturaleza siempre sobre ponerse in contra la sabes sobre el muro las plantas de los produce de bajo de nuestros structures la Mariposa Monaca Michoacan occur Sino pueden siempre manera.

S2: Si diferentes siempre puede Prospector como el Conflicto a Tijuana or San Diego. Pienso la Interconnection de la vida Organismos al Final Nuestras Constructions Designation La Vida Agassi. Como estas ? Morales.

S1: It's the PC port of entry for crypto producer Paul Julio Cesar Ortiz.

S2: Luca Vega es El Producto Technical. Lobos.

S15: Lobos.

S1: Specialist in Production de Medios.

S2: Alyssa Barba is editor.

S1: For Natalie Gonzalez. Julio Cesar. Ortiz.

S15: Ortiz.

S2: Gonzalez is editor in Espanol.

S1: Lisa Morissette is the director of Programs and Audio operations. John Decker is El Director de Desarrollo Contenido.

S15: Sorry.

S1: You're sorry ? Natalia Gonzalez Nos.

S15: Vemos Pronto.