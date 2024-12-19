Bonus Episode: Cross-Border Comic-Conners

S1: Every summer , one four day weekend transforms the heart of downtown San Diego into the Mecca for pop culture and pop culture devotees. Fans in cosplay exclusive panels themed pop ups. It's a celebration unlike any other , and this year we were right in the middle of it all. If you were thinking about Comic-Con , you guessed it right. Our usual behind the mic operator at NBA logos got to join me at the field for one of the days to see this firsthand. Right. Sound designer Adrian , my good friend.

S2: Yeah , for that Thursday.

S1:

S2: We talked to fans who crossed the border from Tijuana just to be part of this magic every year. They shared genius tips , crazy experiences , and the best hacks to survive Comic-Con. Like a pro.

S1: Um , from rooftop pizzas to anxiety inducing elevators , let's just say Adrian and I had our own adventures.

S2: Oh , yeah , it was definitely a ride.

S3: So that's my line.

S1: And remember this more size cream. Adrian. Dude , that was crazy. And then you went down and Rick and Morty slayed. That was sick , dude.

S2: Yeah , I was about to say that. That was freaking amazing.

S3:

S2: You didn't get the memo.

S3:

S1: You're out. Oh , I forgot you were here. Sorry , I misspoke here. Yeah , sorry. Uh , Adrian joined me on the first day of Comic-Con.

S2: Sorry for reading your lines , dude. I got excited because Comic-Con with Matt was lots of fun. Yeah , plus , not said it was okay since you mentioned you were too busy putting your concert together. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Don't worry , Ellen , I will tell you all about our adventure and you can still help narrate the facts about Comic-Con. And , oh , and you can translate the soundbites. Yeah , you can do that. Yeah.

S3: Yeah. No , I don't want your pity work. I've been busy putting on the most interesting and eclectic concert together called Welcome to Las California's binational music festival , but I won't drop the ball with port of entry duties , so if you really need , I'd be happy to help narrate some facts and translate the soundbites. And I mean , of course I get it. You worked on this together without me. Since you two are huge nerds.

S1: Don't say it.

S4:

S5: Chicos ! First. Adrian , what are you doing at the mic ? We need you operating the booth because I have no idea what does. What ? So please get back here. And two. Minutes.

S6: Minutes.

S1: The streets of downtown San Diego come alive every year with passionate fans gathering to celebrate the magic of pop culture on a very particular and unforgettable weekend.

S3: If you dare to drive or walk through San Diego's Gaslamp District during that weekend , you can sense the excitement and anticipation of thousands of people all eager to experience this global phenomenon to the fullest.

S1: But first , some history.

S3: The first Comic-Con took place in 1970 , when a small group of comics and movie fans from San Diego planned an event attended by only 300 people at El Cortez Hotel in downtown San Diego in 1979. The event moved to the Convention and Performing Arts Center.

S1: And it wasn't until 1991 when Comic-Con finally arrived at the San Diego Convention Center to stay.

S3: Since then , the convention has grown incredibly and is widely recognized as the number one popular arts convention in the world , celebrating all aspects of pop culture , from comics and graphic novels to movies , TV shows and video games.

S1: And it's been hosting over 130,000 people in recent years , according to the official website.

S3: Comic-Con is definitely the most anticipated event of the year for many San Diegans.

S1: But also for a lot of Taiwanese.

S3: In this bonus episode , we delve into the inner world of this iconic convention from.

S1: The perspective of a few of its most diehard pop culture fans from Taiwan who , like me , have also been crossing the border for years to experience the universe that is Comic-Con.

S3: From KPBS. This is Port of Entry.

S1: Where we tell Crossborder stories that connect. Us.

S3: Us. I'm Alan Lilienthal.

S1: And I'm Natalie Alice , and this is a bonus episode.

S3: You are listening to Port of Entry. Full confession. Not happy to admit it , but I've never actually been inside to Comic-Con with some of the parties outside. What do.

S1:

S3: Or.

S1: What do you mean ? You've been living in San Diego your whole life.

S3: And I believe in Santa Claus , I don't know.

S1: Well , let me tell you all about it. Which is. The first time I went to Comic-Con was in 2008 , and it wasn't what it is today. Back then , you could get tickets a day before , and now it is a real challenge to even get them a year in advance.

S3: Oh dang , I see.

S1: Yeah , I remember going with my cousin on a Sunday I think , and we got the tickets the Friday before. Nowadays I can hardly get into the convention because of how popular the event has become. I actually skipped a couple of years until 2012 when I made it and every year thing. Wow.

S3: Wow. Every single year. So it's a four day thing you said , right ? Yes.

S1: Well , now it is. The first Comic-Con was held in March 1970 as a one day event called San Diego's Golden State Comic Minecon.

S3: So did you stay in San Diego during that time ? It sounds kind of exhausting to commute back and forth from San Diego , Tijuana every single day and then return the next day really early , especially if you're spending the entire day walking around the convention center.

S1: Nah , I wish I stayed in San Diego , by the way , KPBS hooked me up for next year anyways. Yeah , it is exhausting. But no , I would take the trolley back to TJ for all four days and then be at the port of entry by 5:30 a.m. the next day.

S3: And you're obviously not the only NZ doing that every year , I assume. Exactly.

S1: Exactly. And that's what I love about Comic-Con. It's not just a San Diego event , but a cross-border experience that many in Tijuana have made it part of their yearly ritual , and some of which I got to talk to.

S3: Dang , that's really what I want. Welcome to Las Californias to become a yearly ritual for cross border people , where they don't consider it a Tijuana or San Diego event , but it really a cross-border experience.

S1: Yeah , yeah , that sounds so cool. Are you done with your welcome to Las California's TEDx talk ? No.

S3: Everybody come to the festival. I'll see you there. All right , I'm done. Great.

S1: Great. Let's move on. I remembered that every year I would notice more and more people from Tijuana who would cross at the crack of dawn and board the trolley specifically to make it to the San Diego Convention Center.

S3: How did you know they were going to Comic-Con ? Did your nerd radar go off ? Did you feel that nerd energy connecting you to ? No.

S1: They're comic book like attire was a giveaway. Obviously , that and the Comic-Con pass hanging from their neck.

S3: Upwards , as you see.

S1: So I thought it would be cool this year to take my recording gear to the San Ysidro port of entry and chat with some Comic-Con folks who were waiting in line.

S3: That sounds cool.

S1: My precious.

S7: No more muy pasado realmente creo para Los mingo. De estado muy casado. No tanto por comic con si es un gran factor , pero mas por las cruzado.

S1: See this is Johnny Saldana. He is a Tijuana based volunteer that's been helping a Comic-Con for over ten years. He was wearing a red daredevil shirt and a whole exclusive Marvel's hat from the Multiverse Saga.

S3:

S8:

S1: All about it later.

S3: My braces. All right , we're done with the Gollum look.

S1: Yeah , that was too much. Yeah.

S9: Yeah. I'm sorry.

S1: Anyway , Dionisio says the most exciting part is not the walking around in the convention itself , but getting up early to cross the border to get to the convention and getting back to Tijuana.

S10: Levantar la manana para estar a lo mas dada a la de la manana en la Fila para hacer un promedio de hora ahora. Dependiendo de el dia puede barrier a veces minutos cruzar hasta ahora ahora y media.

S1: That is Miguel Echevarria. He was carrying a backpack decorated with limited edition pins from cartoons and TV shows.

S3: Miguel recommends waking up at 5 a.m. during Comic Con Day , so you can be in line to cross into the US by 6 a.m. , he says. It typically takes about an hour or two , an hour and a half to get through. If it's your lucky day and the stars align. 20 minutes.

S1: I also met Jeanette Gomez. She is a cosplayer.

S11:

S1: She mentioned she puts almost all of her outfit together , with the exception of anything that might make it difficult to identify. Her.

S11: Her.

S3: This way. She says she avoids any issues with the Customs and Border Patrol officers for covering her face.

S1: Once on the other side and on the trolley , she finishes her costume , makeup , wig and colored contact lenses.

S3: The trolley becomes a touch up room , and she's ready to go as soon as she arrives at the convention center.

S1: After talking to these folks , I crossed the border and boarded the trolley to Walmart station where our son , Guy Adrian , would pick me up. Uh , I think.

S12: You can forget the parking lot. I can find you. Yep.

S2: Yep. I'm here in the parking lot.

S12: I'm walking. Oh , cool. Wait , what's your car ? I don't think I've ever seen my car.

S2: It's a black Honda with , like , tinted windows. I think , oh , there you are. Perfect. Wow , that worked out cool.

S12: Are you ready for the adventure ? Yeah.

S2:

UU: Sure.

S12: Sure. Thanks.

S2: I did dress up a little bit.

S1: Our next mission was to find parking not so far from the convention center. You see , parking near the convention center during Comic-Con is either impossible or extremely expensive.

S2: Natalie , I don't know about you , but I'm definitely not going to pay 30 to $60 for parking.

S1: Adrian mentioned that he knew a spot to park not so far away from the convention. Well , it turns out it was a 30 minute walk from the convention center under the July sun. Thanks for the tent , Adrian. That was horrible.

S2: It wasn't that bad. You're exaggerating. We're pretty fast walkers.

S1: Actually , it was like 15 minutes. I'm exaggerating anyways. We wanted to take a look around the convention center during the first day , which is Thursday. And I also wanted to meet Erika Garcia , a film producer from Tijuana whose unique take on Comic-Con illustrates why it can be a meaningful experience for people south of the border.

S13: Domingo Ahi is the mis amigos. Ven estar ahi toda la semana desde el miércoles yellows van estar de hecho haciendo Fila para college desde el Cuevas para entrar el viernes. Son Los the House of the Dragon E the boys ee Lord of the rings I.

S1: Connected with Erika through a mutual friend. It turns out that Erica has a group of friends from Tijuana who make it a thing to go to Comic-Con every year. They use a WhatsApp group filled with comic honors to organize and stay communicated once inside of the convention , ensuring they stay informed about everything that's happening. I was so excited to finally meet her. But on Friday , the day we were supposed to meet , I received this message.

S14: Hola ! Who is this ? We porque. Mucho decir esto pero no me con este semana porque me me infirm. Este es una prueba positive Covid entonces.

S3: Unfortunately Erica was feeling sick and tested positive for Covid which meant she didn't know if she'd be able to make it to Comic-Con. But if for a miracle she could make it , they would see each other on Saturday or Sunday.

S1: And believe me , having a pass for Comic-Con and not being able to go is just like telling a five year old. Oh , sorry honey , I know you already packed your bag , but the trip to Disneyland is canceled.

S3: Yeah , I'm sure it's the exact same emotion. That sucks.

S1: Well , Erica did. Hey.

S14: Not me. No se puede hacer contacto con George , pero el buster y esta se VA dormir para college manana. Pero si van estar aqui pero.

S1: To make up for the interview , Erica shared with me the contact of Jorge Cardenas , one of her best friends , with whom she usually goes to the convention. Jorge also works in the film world in Tijuana , and besides being a loyal attendee of Comic-Con every year , he is one of the thousands of brave and , dare I say , slightly out of their minds individuals who spends the night out in the cold to secure a spot inside the super hyper mega privileged. How age.

UU: Hello , San Diego Comic-Con.

S15: Christopher Kit Harington.

S16: I am Loki of Asgard.

S3:

S1: Okay , humans who are willing to endure breathing in a mix of different odors from pretzels and nachos to nasty body odor , all for a chance to be one of the first humans to get a sneak peek of all the upcoming releases that franchises like Marvel have , that is what happens in college.

S3: That sounds fun. I mean , horrible. But I do salute the commitment. I mean , for someone who's not a diehard fan of pop culture or body odor , I imagine it must be a special and unique experience for everyone who mentally prepares each year to get inside that room. I would maybe do it for a chance to see the Beatles anyways.

S1: While some might see it as something so trivial for diehard fans , the Comic-Con experience wouldn't be complete without Hall H.

S3: It actually sounds pretty cool if you're with good friends , like it's like going camping , but at the end of it , you get to see some cool shit that no one has seen before.

S1: Among those looking for a hall pass was George and his friends from Tijuana. Just like previous years , they were committed to get in. Come.

S17: Come. On comic Con. Este manana. Ahora en la puerta para nosotros a las nueve de la manana. Igual la vista. Cuando esta es Como por aqui.

S1: He told me he was going to spend Friday night outside in line for Hall H , so we agreed to meet on Saturday morning. But I knew that once Hawkeye got into Hall H , it would be very difficult for us to meet up and chat.

S3:

S1: And once inside , you want to catch a good seat and not miss anything that's going to happen. So yeah , George was going to be in the middle of all that , but he assured me that once he gets the powerful Hall H wristband. It's all much more relaxed. And you can go in and out as you please at the risk of losing your seats inside , of course.

S3: So wait , once you're inside Hall H , you can go out and come back in as many times as you like.

S1: Yes , because they give you the.

S18: Powerful Hall H wristband.

S1: But anyways , I was hoping to catch George outside of Hall H , and right now I'm getting a little anxious.

S19: Because it's very crowded.

S20: Oh , this is great. You can feel like there's , like , a great feeling in the air. Now let's just wait. For what ? I don't even know how he looks. This is the first time I met him.

S1: But once again , the universe was not conspiring in my favor. The spider attempts to meet the panel's schedules and my tight agenda didn't help. Like with Erica. I couldn't meet George that day.

S3: Huh ? LOL.

S1: There are a bunch of fancy guidelines to get inside. Hall H and Adrian made things slow. Long story short , that was not possible.

S2: Wait , I wasn't even with you that day.

S1: Long story short , I said that was not possible. I reached a moment of despair and decided to return on Sunday to see if I could finally get more material for this episode. And Sunday was my day.

S3: A Comic-Con miracle , yes. Praise the Lord.

S13:

S1: Erica came through divine intervention. Turns out Erica was feeling a bit better. So she tested for Covid again and came out negative. So she made it to the last day of the convention.

S13: Lo mas Como chido divertido sobre todo el tiempo gustan porque es Como. Una cosa enorme.

S1: She mentions that although there are countless distractions all around , making it challenging to concentrate on just one thing , the overall energy is very pleasant.

S13: Es Como esta collection las personas Como conocer pero.

S1: We walked around for a bit around the convention center as she shared how cool it is to share the space with like minded people. Fellow geeks , she says.

S3: Those connections , according to Erica , are the most enjoyable aspect of Comic-Con , which she looks forward to every year. The new friendships.

S13: Pero Como la la Rochelle. Evento es Como es muy muy Amina porque es the geek sequel. They say aqui vamos vienen.

S1: We eventually found a corner on the second floor and sat down where she mentioned something funny about comic con enthusiasts. It's true that they are seen as geeks or weirdos , she says. But for her , the true weirdos are the people who don't make it to the convention.

S3: Did Erica have any advice for Comic Con ? Yes.

S1: Divide and conquer.

S13: This is Como funciona para nosotros yo por qué es si Como esta cerca de si puede hacer es Como basicamente es Como el noticeboard Como esta haciendo esto.

S1: The divide and conquer approach in both splitting up to cover more ground and staying connected to share updates on what's going on where each of them is at. Okay.

S13: Okay. Yo entonces Como es muy de yo soy aqui. Yo estoy aka. Comic con tus composite conquista. Porque es un gran q no puedes solo.

S3: Entonces okay. So let me see if I get this right. Let's say Eddie guys standing in line for a panel and suddenly I don't know Pedro Pascal appears out of nowhere and starts giving away autograph T-shirts. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Yep.

S3: So she alerts the group , so her friends , if they're nearby , can come to the spot to get their shirt autographed by Pedro. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Pretty much. Okay.

S3: Okay. Cool. And her hack for Hall H.

S13: Well Hall H Lacson is okay. Uno forma ya spot.

S3: She says that to secure a spot in the privileged hall H , each of her friends takes turns in line while others are exploring the convention. When the time comes where the wristbands will be handed out.

S1: They alert the group through texts so that everyone comes back in line to get one.

S3: And the people behind them in line. Don't get mad that suddenly a bunch of ten people just joined the line.

S1: No , because they started the line as a group and people already know that that group were in line. And everyone does that. Like they just keep alternating and going.

S3: God , it's a whole culture.

S1:

S18: All powerful holy wristband.

S1: Is the first part of the whole ordeal. If you want to get seats right in the front , then you have to consider spending the night in line.

S3: So there's a line for the passes and a line for the seats.

S1:

S21: Um , okay.

S1:

S22:

UU: One thing coming on. This show. For who you are.

S1: Well , I finally got to meet George and all of Erica's friends as well , just a few hours before the convention was sober. I felt really bad for taking up for his time , because there was only one hour left to explore the aisles of the exhibit hall , and he seemed desperate to go explore it with his friends.

S3:

S1: So the exhibit hall is a very large room where you can find props from famous movies and television shows and exclusive merchandise for sale , as well as hundreds , if not thousands of comic books. There is a bunch of stuff going on all at once , and you get a lot of free stuff there as well. But anyway , I wanted to let George go , so I just asked him how his experiencing in all age was.

S17: Principalmente bueno yo principalmente de seguidores cuevas para viernes y para sabado.

S3: Jorge camped for two days outside the convention center to make it to Hall H. He braved the cold on Thursday to secure a spot for Friday's panels , and continue to camp on Friday to ensure a good position for Saturday's panels.

S1: They bring light gear and snacks , obviously , and they have a public bathroom nearby and they.

S3: Just trek this stuff around all day like they're hiking through the mountains.

S1: Well , obviously it has to be light gear. I mean , they're not bringing a bed.

S3: And the bathroom , they just hold it.

S1: No , they just walked to the public bathroom nearby. Or maybe diapers.

S3: Branded Marvel. Diapers.

S1: Diapers. I'm kidding about the diapers are.

S23: That's what I would do.

S1: He was present during the most acclaimed moment of the Marvel panel , which captured headlines across all media outlets.

S18: We give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom. A.

S24: New mask. Of shame task.

S1: The moment they announced that Robert Downey Jr was going to play Doctor Doom and the news wasn't that well received by Horror.

S17: Al Viernes , pues lo esperamos todo el panel de marvel. Uh n no personal en un poco un poco de este a diferencia de otros anos.

S1: Porque he said he felt disappointed that Robert Downey Jr was coming back as Doctor Doom after his Iron Man exit , and that they made many announcements that fans already knew or that were rumored.

S3: Even if he was disappointed , I'm sure it must have been shocking to be there and see the gorgeous face of Robert Downey Jr.

S25: Yeah , I guess for Downey.

S1: Jr is gorgeous. Whatever. Anyway , I ask him what lessons or experiences he has gained while waiting in line for Hall H.

S17: Esta padre porque practicamente conoce a gente igual con tus mismos. Gusto no es la confianza. Esta es Como si Los connoisseurs de anos. Cuando Los casos de personas horas. Um you see.

S3: The great part , according to George , is that you get to bond with strangers over the same interests and feel as if you've known them for years , even though you've only known them for a few hours.

S1: And those new friends are key to helping each other. Like when it comes to get the best seats.

S17: For a Los mejores cientos entre todos Los primeros tienen bolsa sleeping bags um tengas a la mano y see ya. Cuando vamos a cientos.

S3: It's a team. Effort.

S22: Effort. George says that.

S3: Once they're inside the room , they save spots with backpacks for when the rest of the group that already has wristbands arrives so they can have a good seat.

S17: Oh , no no no. Mandar photo vistas mejor. Entonces vamos a venganza. Tenemos mas de cientos O somos tanto sacar estamos dando mas lugares para se lo fresca y si hacemos muchas mexicanos.

S1: Then they spread out around the room to see if they can find an even better view , messaged the group and decide where to sit here. It's all part of their mexicana , he added jokingly.

S3: Mexican tricks pretty much before leaving.

S1: Eric assured while Comic Con means to her.

S13: Es ist espacio libre y Como se problemas Como Los Alamitos UN de fuera.

S3: Erica says that Comic-Con is a free and safe space to be a fan of something to any extent you want , and at the same time discover new things and make new friendships and relationships.

S13: También es porque el tiempo el paso solo con entonces concierto un concerto solo. Just con esto es lo mismo haciendo casos me poderoso.

S1: Although she spends most of the time at the convention alone , she says she feels connected to all the people around her.

S3: She mentions that it's like when you go to a concert where you don't know anyone , but yet you're connected with all those people because you're enjoying the same moment.

S1: That collective energy , the sense of being part of something bigger than herself , is what she finds truly powerful. It's a reminder that fandom isn't just about the shows or characters , it's more about the community they inspire.

S3: Port of entry will be back after a short break. You are listening to Port of Entry.

S1: Like Erika and Kirk. Hundreds of Comic-Con fans have found that Comic-Con isn't just a convention , it's an experience. Think about it. What started back in 1970 as a small gathering of 300 fans has exploded into this global event that draws over 130,000 people every year.

S3: Yeah , it's wild to imagine how far it's come from the El Cortez Hotel to the massive San Diego Convention Center. It's grown into the place to celebrate everything pop culture , movies , TV shows , video games , comics , you name it.

S1: And what makes it so special isn't just the big panels or the exclusive merch. It's the energy , the fans , and that feeling of being part of something so much bigger than yourself. Totally.

S2: Totally. Whether you're in cosplay , hunting down collectibles , or just there for the vibes. Comic-Con has its way of bringing people together. It's not just about what you see or do , it's about who you share it with.

S3: I thought we agreed to mute him. Exactly.

S1: Exactly. Adrian. And after Comic-Con weekend , we can officially say Comic-Con never disappoints.

S2: Until next year , Comic-Con , we'll be counting down the days.

