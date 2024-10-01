Critical repair underway for South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, October first.>>>>

It’s going to be a hot couple of days.

The National Weather Service says today (Tuesday) will likely be the warmest day of the week.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect this morning in the inland and mountain areas, and will be in place until Thursday night.

In the deserts, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Thursday night.

Temperatures in the deserts are expected to reach 110 degrees today (Tuesday).

In the inland and mountain areas, temps will be in the high 80s, and by the coast, it’ll be in the high 70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is Free Ride Day.

M-T-S and the N-C-T-D are offering free transit to mark Clean Air Day.

Mark Olson is director of marketing and communications for M-T-S.

He says the agencies want to encourage San Diegans to try something new with their commute and see how transit works for them.

FREERIDEDAY 1A :17

“Free Ride Day is a great way to take some vehicles off the road, avoid that time consuming traffic and also save money on gas and parking. // BUTT TO San Diegans can actually save about an average of $1,200 per month or almost $15,000 annually by switching from driving to taking transit.”

This year will be the fifth Free Ride Day held by the agencies.

M-T-S says each year, the transit agencies have seen an up to 30-percent increase in ridership.

Olson says you don’t need to do anything to get a free ride on Wednesday, just hop on board at your desired transit center or bus stop.

This week, registered voters in the county will receive voter information pamphlets for the Presidential General Election.

The pamphlets changed in March, so they’ll look a little different than the ones in the past.

They’ll be larger in size, and include information on voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements, ballot measures and a sample of what your official ballot will look like.

If you signed up to get your voter information pamphlet electronically, you should’ve received an email giving you the same information and a link to your pamphlet.

Registered voters in the county will receive a ballot in the mail next week.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

There was a big step forward yesterday (Monday) in dealing with the sewage crisis plaguing the southern border.

Reporter John Carroll tells us about the critical piece of infrastructure that's now getting repaired.

TREATMENT 1 :37 SOQ

Junction Box 1. It doesn’t sound like that big of a deal, but when it comes to the proper operation of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, it’s huge. The Junction Box is what allows plant operators to control the flow of sewage from Mexico that goes into the plant. Too much sewage coming across back in 2021 damaged it, and it hasn’t worked since. The repairs should be complete by next spring. After that, it’s going to take many more years and hundreds of millions of dollars to get this plant working properly and expanded. JC, KPBS News.

The San Dieguito Lagoon is once again home to wetlands and endangered species.

Reporter Katie Anastas says the restoration project is meant to protect both coastal cities and wildlife.

WETLANDS 1 0:51 SOQ

The project has restored more than 80 acres of wetlands and salt marsh between Del Mar and Solana Beach. Much of the area had been used for agriculture. Crews removed soil and added back native plants. Now, it’s home to birds and other wildlife once again. Creation of wetlands is kind of the new strategy that we have to replace those we lost. Joe LaCava represents District 1 on the San Diego City Council. He says replacing wetlands can also help coastal communities brace for rising sea levels. Basically, what we've created is an opportunity for when that sea level rise happens, that there is some place for the water to go, not threaten our public infrastructure or private development. The project also created a new trail along the El Camino Real. It’ll eventually be part of a trail leading from the coast to Julian. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

When elected leaders undermine the very institutions and norms designed to keep them accountable, democracies can die from within.

That’s a key premise of the 20-18 book, “How Democracies Die.”

The co-author Daniel Ziblatt (Zih-blat) spoke with reporter Amita Sharma yesterday.

DANIELZIBLATT TRT (4:54) SOC: "... THEN YOU KNOW A DEMOCRACY IS FACING SERIOUS CHALLENGES"

TAG: That was professor Daniel Ziblatt (Zih-blat) speaking with reporter Amita Sharma.

With 93 wins *so far* this season … this Padres team is the best it's been since 19-98

The team will host a wild card playoff series at Petco Park starting this (Tuesday) evening.

While they haven't won the first round yet, season ticketholder Chuck Merriman is already looking to the second round.

PADRES 2A (0:05)

"Second round, obviously, we can't wait to see those Dodgers and take them out again like in 2022."

The Padres have yet to win a World Series, but won the National League in 19-84 and 19-98.

San Diego Filipino Film Festival kicks off its 4th year tonight (Tuesday) in National City.

This program showcases 6 features and more than 50 short films over the next six days.

Arts reporter Beth Accomando has this preview.

SDFFF (ba) 1:09 SOQ

The San Diego Filipino Film Festival opens tonight with When This is All Over, which uses the pandemic as a backdrop to explore the social class divide in the Philippines. It then closes Sunday night with GomBurZa. Festival co-founder Benito Bautista says the historical drama centers on the execution of three martyr priests. BENITO BAUTISTA In the Philippines we were colonized by the Spanish and they used Christianity to colonize us. GomBurZa, they are the three priests who started the rebellion for independence. Viva la revolution. New this year at the Festival is the San Diego Philippine Film Trade Fair. BENITO BAUTISTA It's like Comic-Con of Filipino creatives in film. So on one day, October 5th. We will not show a single film, but we will now concentrate on exposing service providers that are of our Filipino heritage, that are contributing to the film industry, content, and everything. The Film Trade Fair takes place on Saturday at the Liberty Station Conference Center. The wildly diverse film selections will all screen at AMC Plaza Bonita, so check out some Filipino film and culture this weekend. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I'm Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Tuesday.