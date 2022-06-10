Five dead in marine corps aircraft crash

Good Morning, I’m Annica Colbert….it’s Friday, June 10th >>>>

More details about the marine corp aircraft crash

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

There have now been 800 thousand cases of covid 19 in San Diego County since the start of the pandemic.

This milestone comes as weekly case counts have tripled in the past month, and hospitalizations have been on the rise.

According to data out Thursday, more than 4-thousand 4-hundred cases were reported in the previous three days.

The county also reported 12 more covid-19 deaths on thursday.

New drought restrictions are set to go into effect today across the San Diego region.

The rules will vary based on who your water retailer is.

But generally speaking it includes restrictions to outdoor watering and at-home car washing.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports that in the city of San Diego and parts of east county, you’ll be restricted to watering landscaping 3 days per week.

The goal is a 20 percent decrease in water use within each service area.

A former CEO and owner of a San Diego based manufacturing company pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawfully sending sensitive information to foreign countries.

77 year old Joe Sery is the former head of Tungsten Heavy Powder & Parts.

It’s a company that manufactures and supplies tungsten products used for US military applications and munitions.

He pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge of providing technical data to his brother…

who in turn took the data to china, india and other countries at Sery’s direction, according to the US attorney's office.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

Officials said on thursday that five Marines died in an aircraft crash in the desert on Wednesday.

They were part of the Marine Aircraft Group 39 based at Camp Pendleton.

KPBS Military Reporter Steve Walsh has details.

The Osprey crashed in the desert, near the small town of Glamis, California. Officials from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed Thursday that all five Marines on board died. Their names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

This is the second fatal crash this year involving an Osprey, which takes off like a helicopter and flies like a plane and is a staple of the Marines. A crash in Norway in March killed 4 Marines. There were fatal crashes during early testing for the aircraft, in the 1990s and even after it went into use in 2007, mainly in desert sand environments, says Bryan Clark with the Hudson Institute.

“That problem was addressed with your new tactics and new procedures. And then it's had a pretty good run since then, of being operated, for like the last 10 years without too much incident and any incidents they did have been largely operator driven.”

The most recent crash is under investigation.

Steve Walsh KPBS News.

SANDAG has been reeling from an internal audit that revealed agency credit cards were being misused.

Now, the agency has unveiled its plan to reduce spending.

inewsource investigative reporter Jennifer Bowman has more.

One expert called it a clear abuse of public funds … the regional planning agency known as SANDAG often held meetings at upscale restaurants and footed taxpayers with the bill.

Now, new policies would make C-E-O Hasan Ikhrata the only employee allowed to use an agency credit card for business meals. That’s despite being one of the biggest spenders … over seventeen-thousand-dollars at restaurants in just two years.

An audit committee will first review the plan before SANDAG’s full board takes the final vote.

For KPBS, I’m inewsource investigative reporter Jennifer Bowman.

TAG: inewsource is an independently funded, nonprofit partner of KPBS.

Pride started as a riot for recognition and acceptance of the LGBTQ community before it became a celebration.

KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us about Oceanside’s Pride by the Beach.

In North County, Oceanside is hosting “Pride by the Beach” - one of the first pride events for the month of pride.

The event is being put on by the North County LGBTQ resource center.

“All of the resources that we offer here at the resource center are gonna be celebrated at pride by the beach because we made it and we made it out of COVID. We can't forget how separated we were. How alone and isolated we were, and we especially can't forget those LGBTQ people who have been very imapcted by COVID.. So we're gonna celebrate that.”

Lisa Nava, the events director, says the festival will have performances, food, dancing, and health and educational booths.

Pride by the beach will be Saturday near Oceanside’s Civic center from noon to 6pm.

The event is free, family friendly and alcohol and tobacco free.

TT KPBS News

Coming up.... The san diego county fair is back and in full swing. We’ll have more on what you need to know before heading to the fair.. That story and more is next, just after the break.

San Diego International Fringe Festival ends this weekend.

Teatro San Diego will have a final performance of its show “New Works”…

it's happening Saturday at the Centro Cultural de la Raza.

But KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says this will not be the last you hear of this new theater company.

Opening a brand new theater company during a global pandemic might seem a daunting or even Quixotic endeavor. But Julio Cataño was happy to tilt at windmills to create Teatro San Diego.

JULIO CATAÑO We started in 2020 during the summer of, when the COVID pandemic really hit. And the thing that really inspired us as a group was a huge group of BIPOC artists from San Diego. And the Black Lives Matter movement was really at its height during that time. And we were investigating kind of what the opportunities were, what the landscape was like in San Diego for a performing artist of color. And we came to the point where we thought we need to just create another opportunity.

For Cataño, diversity is not just about race and ethnicity but also about gender and identity as reflected in the New Works show at San Diego Fringe.

JULIO CATAÑO You're seeing two incredible leaders of the performing arts come from communities that are underrepresented and are telling stories that are so creative and so imaginative that it just adds more color to the landscape of San Diego.

Clinton Sherwood identifies as non-binary. Their Body Talk dance show explores different relationships through movement, such as two women meeting up on a crowded dance floor.

CLINTON SHERWOOD In musical theater, we get a lot of plot through words and through song. And I wanted to really challenge that and let the body be the leading voice. And so I created six dance pieces to challenge different theatrical rules.

Challenging rules is what Fringe is all about says Cataño.

JULIO CATAÑO The fringe is a great place to kind of it's a big old sandbox, I think, where you could just play and try new things….

Sherwood says Cataño was his classmate at San Diego State University.

CLINTON SHERWOOD I could not be more grateful for him and his company hoisting me up and giving me space to create this piece.

Body Talk experiments with different styles of physical communication.

CLINTON SHERWOOD I think that there's always stories happening with bodies. When we talk to each other, we don't just hear the words. We see each other's physical postures, we see gestures. We see energy in the body.

A different kind of energy is explored in the second half of New Works. In the musical The Dropout, Victoria Matlock-Fowler looks to the cult of personality surrounding Elizabeth Holmes, the biotech entrepreneur who was convicted of fraud.

VICTORIA MATLOCK-FOWLER I just thought she was so interesting. The way that she carries herself, the eyes, the intensity with which she talks. I just really thought, wow, that's a really interesting character and I would love to get into her mind and why she does what she does.

VICTORIA MATLOCK-FOWLER So it's really to me just the baby beginning start of this show and this is the world premiere first live public audience. It's absolutely terrifying but it's also just so humbling and I'm so grateful to be here.

Neither Matlock-Fowler nor Sherwood would be here at all if it were not for Teatro San Diego, and that is precisely why Cataño founded it.

JULIO CATAÑO My mission statement here is to uplift San Diego artists, because there's a massive exodus of artists from San Diego that train here and then find opportunities elsewhere. And so we're trying to provide a space where they can continue to work and find a place to come home when they want to come home.

There is one last performance of New Works at Fringe on Saturday. But Teatro San Diego can be found all over the county pursuing its mission. It has a show in Oceanside, a dance lab in downtown San Diego, and a new residency in City Heights. And there’s also a chance that Body Talk and The Dropout will return as full length shows.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

Teatro San Diego New Works has its last performance Saturday at 2:30pm at the Centro Cultural de la Raza. San Diego International Fringe Festival closes Sunday night.

It’s the unofficial sign of summer… the return of the San Diego county fair.

KPBS north county reporter Tania Thorne has more on what you can expect this year.

KPBS north county reporter Tania Thorne has more on what you can expect this year.