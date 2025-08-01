How two brothers delivering groceries evolved into a community center

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson ….it’s Friday, August 1st.

TWO BROTHERS WITH A MISSION OF DELIVERING GROCERIES TO THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD EVOLVED INTO A COMMUNITY CENTER

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S NEW ROUND OF TARIFFS KICKED IN AS OF 9 P.M. PACIFIC LAST NIGHT

PREVIOUSLY DELAYED 3 TIMES PRIOR AND NOW LABELED AS “RECIPOCRAL TARIFFS" THE FOLLOWING GLOBAL TRADE COUNTRIES WILL BE IMPACTED

A 15% DUTY HAS BEEN PUT ON SOUTH KOREAN IMPORTS

A 25% TARIFF HAS BEEN PLACED ON GOODS BROUGHT IN FROM INDIA

THE PRESIDENT WILL ALSO SIGN AN EXECUTIVE ORDER REQUESTING A 50% TARIFFS ON BRAZILIAN PRODUCTS

MEXICO IS SET TO BE HIT WITH A THIRTY PERCENT TARIFF. THE WHITE HOUSE STATES ANY RETALIATION WILL BE MET WITH AN EVEN MORE INCREASED RATE

THE SAN DIEGO REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY WOULD LIKE TO QUOTE “ AVOID DISRUPTIONS AND UNCERTAINTY THAT IS HARMING BUSINESSES, CONSUMERS AND WORKING FAMILIES ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER ”

ANY RESIDENTS WHO HAVE DROPPED OFF OR PICKED UP A VISITOR AT SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT KNOW IT’S A DRIVE THAT VERY WELL MAY COME WITH SOME TRAFFIC

WELL FEAR NOT! AS A NEW THREE-LANE ROADWAY THAT WILL ENTIRELY BYPASS HARBOR DRIVE AND DROP YOU DIRECTLY TO TERMINALS 1 AND 2, IS ON ITS WAY

THE ELEVATED ROAD WILL BE ENTIRELY FREE OF STOPLIGHTS NOT ONLY MAKING CLAIMS AT PROVIDING QUICKER, MORE DIRECT ACCESS TO THE AIRPORTS TERMINALS…BUT IS ALSO ESTIMATED TO SEE FORTY FIVE THOUSAND FEWER CARS PER DAY ON NORTH HARBOR DRIVE

A REDUCTION IN THAT MANY VEHICLES WILL AFFECT EVEN THOSE NOT HEADING TO THE AIRPORT

THE NEW SIX HUNDRED AND TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS ROUTE MARKS A MILESTONE IN THE THREE POINT EIGHT BILLION DOLLAR PROJECT

THE ELEVATED DEPARTURES ROAD WILL BE ACTIVATED SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH THE OPENING OF THE NEW TERMINAL 1 ON SEPTEMBER 23RD

THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA BOARD OF REGENTS HAS CLEARED THE WAY FOR U-C-S-D TO MAKE SOME SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

THE UNIVERSITY HAS PROPOSED TO BOOST ENROLLMENT TO FIFTY SIX THOUSAND BY 2040

FOR REFERENCE, U-C-S-D HAS A CURRENT ENROLLMENT OF JUST OVER FORTY-FOUR THOUSAND STUDENTS

UCSD IS ONE OF SEVERAL UC CAMPUSES THAT HAVE BEEN EXPERIENCING GROWTH WITH SYSTEMWIDE ENROLLMENT RISING BY NEARLY 300 THOUSAND

THROUGHOUT THIS STEADY GROWTH, SOME NEIGHBORING RESIDENTS of U-C-S-D IN LA JOLLA HAVE COMPLAINED ABOUT ITS EXPANSION ESPECIALLY REGARDING HIGH-RISE RESIDENTIAL TOWERS

BUT SO FAR THERE HAS BEEN NO LARGE-SCALE PUSHBACK FROM OFFICIALS

Speaking of growth at U-C-S-D, the University HAS OFFERED ADMISSION TO NEARLY 75-HUNDRED INTERNATIONAL FIRST-YEAR STUDENTS THAT’S THE HIGHEST NUMBER IN THE LAST 30 YEARS.

JIM RAWLINS [RA-lins] OVERSEES ENROLLMENT AT U-C SAN DIEGO, HE SAYS THE UNIVERSITY EXPECTS NATIONAL IMMIGRATION POLICIES TO IMPACT STUDENTS’ DECISIONS.

When we've seen the various things at the federal and national level, let's say, that have really increased uncertainty, and any number of other emotions and thoughts that are going through students’ heads. We have every reason to think that the percentage of students who will accept our offer of admission and come here is going to probably be a little lower.

UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS ALSO CONSIDER THEIR BUDGET WHEN MAKING ADMISSIONS DECISIONS.

INTERNATIONAL AND OUT-OF-STATE STUDENTS PAY ABOUT THREE TIMES AS MUCH TUITION AS CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS, AT ABOUT 58-THOUSAND DOLLARS PER YEAR.

TWO BROTHERS HAD A MISSION TO DELIVER RESOURCES TO THEIR NORTH COUNTY COMMUNITIES… FIRST WITH TRUCKS AND TRAILERS.. BUT THEIR GOAL WAS ALWAYS TO ESTABLISH A COMMUNITY CENTER. NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE SAYS THAT DREAM HAS NOW BECOME A REALITY

Lived Experiences is a nonprofit that got its start in a North County church basement… and then went on the road with mobile food distribution and a custom laundry trailer filled with washers and dryers.

before it would have to be one day in Carlsbad, one day in Oceanside, we would spread ourselves out thin.

Now, Lalo Ortega says those resources are being offered at a physical location in Oceanside..

people can come by and do some laundry, play some loteria, some Zumba classes. It's great.

Ortega says he and his brother Oscarin want to create a community space.

This is a lot of things that we didn't. We we grew up without, you know, a lot of times we didn't have food. We never had washers and dryers. Mentors. These things mean a lot to us.

But funding has been tough. Grants they were expecting to receive were cut from President Trump’s federal budget.They had hoped to add more computers for kids and resources for the community.

We call ourselves the brokest richest nonprofit out there, the money that we do get is just going right back into the community,

They’ve got a small gym, diapers, and youth groups at their new location on North Redondo Drive in Oceanside

They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8pm .

Tania Thorne, KPBS News.

ONE SOUTH BAY CITY IS ABOUT TO GET A NEW OPTION FOR NUTRITIOUS FOOD.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS IT WILL IMPERIAL BEACH’S FIRST COMMUNITY-OWNED GROCERY STORE.

The sign is now up outside the future location of SunCoast Market Co-op in Imperial Beach ….

Kim Rivero Frank is Board President with the market.

She says there are limited grocery store options in the city …and she’s one of the many residents who shop for groceries out of town.

She says SunCoast Market will help with that problem. It’s owned by the community and decisions are made locally.

“People have the opportunity to join the co-op. It's a $200 one-time share purchase. When the store opens, anyone can shop there, but as owners we get special perks so well get things like weekly owner coupons”

Rivero Frank says the full-service grocery store will offer locally grown produce as well as natural and organic foods.

So far there are over 1,300 community owners for the grocery store. They expect to open this fall. JA KPBS News.

RATES OF COLON CANCER ARE INCREASING DRAMATICALLY, ESPECIALLY AMONG PEOPLE UNDER 50. SAN DIEGO’S SCRIPPS’ RESEARCH AND A SEATTLE COMPANY ARE LOOKING FOR A BETTER WAY TO SPOT IT BEFORE IT SPREADS.

SCI-TECH REPORTER THOMAS FUDGE TELLS US ABOUT WHAT COULD BE A NEW AND IMPROVED TEST.

If you’re over 50 there’s a good chance you’ve had a colonoscopy. But you’re just as likely not to have had one. It’s understandable because the procedure to check inside your colon for cancer is a hassle, it’s expensive and invasive.

“And so what we really need is a super simple, at home sample collection test to tell somebody, you’re very likely to have colon polyps and you really do need to do a colonoscopy.”

That’s Momo Vuyesich with Viome Life Sciences. They have created a tool that uses RNA sequencing and an AI program to see if your biomarkers indicate you have polyps. If the test is positive you would get a colonoscopy and have them removed. Scripps Research professor Amy Lightner says the goal is to screen more people to prevent colon cancer.

“Because we know the more we screen, in terms of large population levels, the more we reduce the mortality from colo-rectal cancer.”

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. among both men and women. Thomas Fudge, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today.