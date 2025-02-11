Lawsuit claims Vista-based Dr. Bronner’s fosters risky drug culture

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, February 11th.

The San Diego City Council is looking into alternate locations for a new homeless shelter More on where, next. But first... the headlines….

A Camp Pendleton-based Marine was identified as one of four people killed in a plane crash Thursday in the Philippines.

Sergeant Jacob Durham of the first radio battalion was on a routine mission in a contracted aircraft when it crashed. Three contractors were also killed.

Durham was from Long Beach and joined the Marines four years ago. The 22 - year old aircrewman was just promoted to sergeant February first.

The crash is under investigation.

Golf star Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational following the sudden death of his mother, Kultida Woods. He says he needs time to process her death.

The golf tournament is usually held in Los Angeles but was relocated to Torrey Pines because of the recent deadly wildfires.

Woods is the host of this 20-million dollar event that benefits his foundation.

He says he hopes to return to Torrey Pines later this week. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Light rain is in the forecast today.

And heavier rain is likely to come late tomorrow and last through early Saturday.

It’ll also be a bit chilly this week in some parts of the county.

Temperatures in Coastal areas and downtown will be in the low 60s. In the mountains it’ll be mid-40s to low 50s. The deserts will be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA HAS GIVEN UP HIS PUSH FOR A NEW HOMELESS SHELTER AT KETTNER BOULEVARD AND VINE STREET. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE CITY COUNCIL YESTERDAY (MONDAY) CONSIDERED THREE ALTERNATIVE SITES.

Two of the sites are already owned by the city — a soon to be vacant office building on First Avenue and the former Central Library on E Street. Converting either building into a permanent shelter would cost between 45 and 87 million dollars. Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said that price tag is hard to justify in a budget crisis. I have concerns that that will completely blow up our budget related to homelessness, not allow us to do things that are working like prevention and diversion, and it won't bring beds online that quickly. The council ultimately voted to ask for a closer analysis of a privately owned building on 2nd Avenue for use as a shelter. And it asked for a total redevelopment of the former library into any number of uses, including permanent housing. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

BIRD FLU IS CONTINUING TO AFFECT FARMS AND BACKYARD CHICKEN FLOCKS. THE C-D-C SAYS THAT'S ONE OF THE REASONS EGGS ARE SO EXPENSIVE RIGHT NOW.

THE HEAD OF AN EGG FARM IN LAKESIDE SAYS THEY'RE DOING WHAT THEY CAN TO KEEP PRICES REASONABLE.

“WHEN THEY GET TOO EXPENSIVE, PEOPLE STOP BUYING EGGS. SO IT NEEDS TO BE SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE.”

THAT WAS FRANK HILLIKER, PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF HILLIKER’S RANCH FRESH EGGS.

RIGHT NOW HILLIKER’S IS LIMITING THEIR CUSTOMERS TO ONE CARTON OR FLAT OF EGGS, RANGING FROM FIVE TO NINE DOLLARS.

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PREDICTS EGG PRICES ARE GOING TO INCREASE ANOTHER 20 PERCENT IN 2025.

STATE OFFICIALS ARE HOPING A BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SCHOLARSHIP WILL ATTRACT NEW PROFESSIONALS TO THE FIELD. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS IT AIMS TO HELP FILL CRITICAL GAPS IN MENTAL HEALTH CARE.

The State scholarships are for up to $35,000 to help students train for careers in behavioral health. That includes 32 professions like community health workers, substance use specialists, and case managers. Priority is being given to applicants who speak high-demand Medi-Cal languages, such as Spanish, Chinese, and Punjabi, to help expand culturally competent care. Being seen and being heard and being represented is is such an integral part of what it takes to recover. Kirstin Poliska is intake manager for Sharp HealthCare. She says patients in crisis can’t get help fast enough. And having more trained professionals will make a huge impact. A 2022 San Diego County report estimated the region needs 18,000 more behavioral health workers by 2027 to meet demand. Scholarship recipients commit to one year of service in an underserved area.by conversely asking for a commitment to work in that field or in some of these areas where there is a high need.Applications are open through Thursday February 13th. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

IN RECENT DECADES, DR. BRONNER’S EVOLVED FROM A NICHE SOAP COMPANY TO A POWERHOUSE BRAND WITH A WORLDWIDE FOLLOWING. BUT A RECENT WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT MAKES SOME TROUBLING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE VISTA-BASED COMPANY. INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAYS THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES THE COMPANY HAS TURNED A BLIND EYE TO AN INTERNAL CULTURE OF DRUG USE.

When people hear Dr. Bronner’s…they often think about the soap’s labels. They’re covered in tiny-font writings about love and world peace. It’s become a trademark of the brand. Another trademark is the company’s decades-long support of progressive causes…including fair trade, equitable pay and civil rights. A new generation of Bronner-family leaders has taken the company’s progressive ethos to another level…by openly embracing psychedelic drugs. “So I was just having these really incredible psychedelic experiences, really just getting through these constructs of self. All of this was just unlocking huge amounts of love and energy.” That’s David Bronner…talking about his personal psychedelics journey in a company video. He’s the company’s “Cosmic Engagement Officer”...or CEO. Dr. Bronner’s contributes millions of dollars every year to psychedelics research and drug policy reform. The company became one of the first in the country to offer its employees ketamine-assisted mental health therapy. And its social media pages are filled with posts touting the spiritual and medicinal potential of hallucinogens. The company’s advocacy comes as psychedelics are gaining more mainstream acceptance. “There's enormous interest in the use of psychedelics to treat psychiatric illness. And it's certainly the case that that there is a large amount of unmet need.” Dr. Caleb Alexander is a practicing internist and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He says while there’s promise with some of these psychedelic drugs…like ketamine…there are also risks. “Unfortunately, we've seen many settings where individuals have been injured or died as a result of the use of ketamine in these less structured settings.” A recent wrongful death lawsuit claims the Dr. Bronner’s company isn’t just advocating for psychedelic medicines in regulated settings — it’s fostering a risky culture of drug use among some leaders and employees. The lawsuit was filed by the family of Denise Lozano…a Dr. Bronner’s employee who in 2022 died of an accidental overdose at the age of 50. Lozano was part of the Dr. Bronner’s events and experience team…also known as the “Foamy Homies.” And this isn’t your typical corporate marketing department. The team is made up of artists and brand ambassadors who attend parades and major festivals, like Burning Man. They bump electronic music and spray so-called “magic foam” on attendees. Here’s David Bronner in a promotional video. “Blasting foam on people, it’s all about bringing joy to the world. That’s the mission of the magic foam experience and the Foamy Homies.” The wrongful death lawsuit alleges Lozano hurt her back while driving a truck on the job. The pain persisted for months. The lawsuit goes on to claim David Bronner and other Dr. Bronner’s colleagues arranged for Lozano to receive a “ketamine massage” from an unlicensed masseuse to alleviate the pain. Lozano was led to believe the ketamine massage was part of the company’s official health care offerings, according to the lawsuit. But it wasn’t. Christian Allbert…the alleged masseuse…gave the massage at Lozano’s home. Within hours, she died from a lethal dose of MDA…a potent psychedelic similar to ecstasy. An autopsy report found no ketamine in her system. Lozano’s family blames Dr. Bronner’s…and David Bronner in particular…for allegedly arranging the massage. The family blames the masseuse for allegedly giving Lozano a lethal dose of MDA. David Bronner declined an interview request. A company spokesperson said in a statement, “Denise Lozano’s tragic passing was not the fault of anyone associated with Dr. Bronner’s.” The statement goes on to call Lozano a “beloved employee and treasured member of Dr. Bronner’s community.” Allbert, the alleged masseuse, did not respond to requests for comment. There is a booming underground market these days for services involving ketamine and other psychedelics. And that comes with all kinds of risks. Here’s Alexander again. “This isn't like, you know, sitting down with somebody and drinking green tea together…“You should have medical professionals on hand when the drug is being delivered. I mean, the results without that can be catastrophic.” A KPBS analysis found Dr. Bronner’s added a disclaimer to its blog posts about the company’s official ketamine-assisted mental health therapy program…after Lozano died. The disclaimer states, “Dr. Bronner’s does not support or encourage the unlicensed or illegal practice or use of ketamine or Ketamine-Assisted Therapy in any circumstances.” SOC

SAN DIEGO SCIENTISTS HAVE JUST RETURNED FROM VISITING THE OCEAN FLOOR.. SCI-TECH REPORTER THOMAS FUDGE TELLS US WHAT THEY FOUND.

The methane vents explored by Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are up to 36 hundred meters beneath the sea, off the shores of Costa Rica. Down there you find crabs, shrimp, sea worms and starfish, to name a few. Scripps biologist Charlotte Seid was on the three-man submersible vessel that went to the sea bottom, where she says there’s no sunlight and no plants. But chemicals from the methane gas interact with bacteria to create microbial food for sea life by the so-called methane seeps. “They could be considered oases of energy in the deep sea. So the methane provides energy to bacteria so creatures are not found anywhere else because they are so intimately dependent on methane.” She says scientists must now study the creatures they found as they may be described as new species of life. SOQ.

If you’ve been waiting to adopt a pet, this week might be the time.

For Valentine’s week, adoptions at County Animal Services are fourteen dollars.

Except for puppies under a year old.

The fee includes spaying or neutering, a microchip, vaccinations and a dog license for a year.

Some animals are available with all adoption fees waived.

The deal is good through Sunday at the county’s shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Tomorrow … A community garden has to close because their church landlord doesn't allow LGBTQ-plus events.