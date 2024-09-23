San Diegans want more answers about trash pick-up fees

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, September 23rd.

San Diegans want to know how much they could be charged for trash pick up. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

We’re officially in fall, but this week’s weather will feel more like summer.

The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies all week, with temperatures warmer than the last few days.

Today (Monday) in the inland areas, temps will be in the mid 80s, by the coast and in the mountains, it’ll be in the high 70s, and it’s expected to be in the low 100s in the deserts.

Temps. will be similar throughout the week.

The county's unemployment rate barely increased last month, compared to July.

The rate went up by point-one, bringing it up to 5-percent.

But the county is still performing better than the state, which is seeing nearly 6-percent unemployment.

This time last year, the county’s rate was more than half a percentage point lower, at 4-point-4 percent.

The fall San Diego Restaurant Week is in full swing.

There are more than a hundred restaurants participating throughout the county.

Each restaurant will be offering something different, from brunch, lunch, dinner and drink menus at discounted rates.

Tickets are not needed, but the restaurants recommend reservations.

To check out participating restaurants, visit san-diego-restaurant-week-dot-com.

The event is happening through Sunday.

San Diego News Now.

It’s been two years since voters allowed the city of San Diego to charge them for trash pickup.

Now, they want to know how much it will cost.

inewsource reporter Crystal Niebla has more.

The city is spending nearly two-million-dollars just on community engagement … as part of a study on a potential trash fee. And after wrapping up the first round of meetings last week, residents gave mixed reviews. While some said the meetings were helpful, others wanted more information … especially, how much they’d pay … and how lower-income residents would be impacted. But that answer won’t come until later. Officials are set to conduct more meetings this year. They’ll later present on fee options and financial assistance programs. For KPBS, I’m inewsource reporter Crystal Niebla.

Inewsource is an independently funded, nonprofit partner of KPBS.

This story is part of our Public Matters partnership.

To find out more, go to kpbs dot org slash public matters.

The November election wouldn’t be possible without the help of poll workers.

Reporter Tania Thorne says the San Diego Registrar of Voters is looking for more poll workers- especially bilingual ones.

The big need right now, and the push is for Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Laotian Shawn Brom is an assistant at the San Diego registrar of voters. He says poll worker interest for the upcoming election looks positive- but there’s still a need for bilingual poll workers. when the voter goes to a vote center and they're able to see somebody from their community that they recognize, they feel comfortable. They're able to ask questions and understand the voting process in their preferred language, He says the County embraces our diversity and wants all voters to be informed. Bilingual poll workers receive an additional 5 dollars on their daily 145 dollar stipend which increases to 240 dollars on election day. Interested poll workers have until the end of October to sign up on S-D vote dot com. TT KPBS News.

Tijuana is celebrating Mexican theater through the end of this week.

Video journalist Matt Bowler went to Tijuana to get a look at what's being offered.

Jesús Quintero is the Executive Director of Tijuana Hace Teatro and he fell in love with the stage in middle school. Jesús Quintero Executive Director of Tijuana Hace Teatro “my first play, it was actually a musical. It was, Jesus Christ Superstar. Yeah. And, I immediately fell in love with theater.” He is one of 63 thespians who’ve come to Tijuana from all across Mexico. They’re here for an event combining two arts organizations that are trying to make theater more accessible to Mexicans and Tijuanenses. Events are taking place all over Tijuana until the 28th. Quintero says for theater buffs this is like comic con. Jesus Quintero Executive Director of Tijuana Hace Teatro If this is this is your thing, you will, live every day, at the fullest. Matthew Bowler KPBS News.

Next month, San Diego Central Library has the most low-key, low-stress horror book club for the Halloween season.

Arts reporter Beth Accomando explains what the Email Book Club is.

Sometimes joining a book club can feel like a lot of pressure. But what if all you had to do was open your email each day and find a chapter plus fun facts waiting for you. That was the idea librarian Pauline Bronstein had. PAULINE BRONSTEIN … It takes so much pressure off you; read at your own pace and you'll have the content and you'll have the book. Previously, Bronstein did an email book club for Dracula. This year she is tackling Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. PAULINE BRONSTEIN… Frankenstein is obviously not the monster, but there is a question of who is the real monster in the book, and how Victor isn't really a very morally sound character. Bronstein also points out the book is not really Victorian but rather comes at the end of the enlightenment. PAULINE BRONSTEIN And it really is peak romanticism. It's all about man versus nature…it’s all about the consequences of unchecked ambition or hubris. For more information go to my blog at K-P-B-S-dot-org-slash-cinema-junkie. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

I'm Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Monday.


