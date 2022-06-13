San Diego city budget hearings

Good Morning, I’m Annica Colbert….it’s Monday, June 13th>>>>

The city of san diego budget hearings are getting ready to wrap up

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

The number of people hospitalized in San Diego with covid-19 is down by 16, for a total of 216.

That’s according to the latest data from the state.

Of those, 27 are in the ICU.

On Thursday San Diego county public health officials said more than 800-thousand covid-19 cases have been reported in the region since the pandemic began.

Weekly case counts in the region have tripled over the past month.

########

The owner of the L-A Chargers, Dean Spanos, has been accused of mismanagement in a lawsuit filed by his sister, Dea Spanos-Berberian.

The lawsuit accuses Dean Spanos of repeated breaches of fiduciary duties and misogynistic behavior.

The suit is an escalation in an ongoing battle between the four Spanos siblings over control of the Chargers franchise.

Dean Spanos, Michael Spanos and Alexis Spanos-Ruhl issued a statement saying they are united in continuing ownership of the team.

###########

A brush fire in Oceanside, south of Camp Pendleton, forced some residents to evacuate their homes sunday.

The fire was reported just after noon with a number of fire agencies responding including Cal Fire San Diego and the North county fire protection district.

Two air tankers were deployed to use fire retardant over the area.

Fire teams had the fire stopped by 4 pm.

A plume of black smoke blanketed the area and could be seen for miles, prompting authorities to issue a warning about smoke drifting from oceanside into southwest riverside county.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.

Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

The San Diego city council is set to begin its final budget hearings today.

KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere has more on what money could end up where.

The city of San Diego is close to adopting a proposed $4.89 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says this year’s budget aims to address root issues in the city.

“Big picture, infrastructure, there's huge investment there, and then housing and homelessness continues to be something the city’s investing in a very substantial way.”

Another primary focus for the budget is increasing funds to hire, and keep, more city of San Diego employees.

The city council is holding its final hearings on the budget on Monday, June 13 and the following week. The budget must be adopted by June 30. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

##########

We’re still learning more detail about the crash of a marine osprey aircraft near glamis in imperial county on wednesday. Here’s KPBS’s John carroll with the latest.

THE FIVE CAMP PENDLETON BASED SERVICEMEN HAVE NOW ALL BEEN IDENTIFIED. ONE OF THEM IS 33-YEAR OLD CAPTAIN JOHN J. SAX... THE SON OF FORMER DODGERS SECOND BASEMAN STEVE SAX. THE ELDER SAX, NOW 62 ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING "IT IS WITH COMPLETE DEVASTATION THAT I ANNOUNCE THAT MY PRECIOUS SON JOHNNY WAS ONE OF THE MARINES THAT PERISHED IN THE CRASH. SAX SAID HIS SON WAS HIS HERO... AND THE BEST MAN HE KNEW. THE OSPREY, MADE AS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN BOEING AND BELL HELICOPTER, HAS A HISTORY OF DEADLY CRASHES. THE MOST RECENT HAPPENED IN MARCH WHEN ONE CRASHED WHILE PARTICIPATING IN A NATO EXERCISE OVER NORWAY. THE MARINE CORPS IS REFERRING TO THE CRASH AS AN AVIATION MISHAP. THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. JC, KPBS NEWS.

##########

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate a multi-state hepatitis outbreak linked to strawberries … a local family who got sick after eating the berries is suing the farm and distributor … KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado spoke with their attorney about the case.

When the Arthur family of San Diego ate fresh organic strawberries, they never imagined they would get sick … but that’s exactly what happened.

The father was so sick he was hospitalized with extremely high liver numbers which caused the doctors to be monitoring him as to whether or not he might need a liver transplant.

Bill Marler is the family’s attorney. He says the father, David Arthur, is out of the hospital now but is still suffering the effects of Hepatitis A… and has to be monitored for liver failure.

Liver failure can cause death or in the best scenario may well cause you to have a liver transplant so if you’re not vaccinated against hepatitis a virus you need to be very careful about what you’re doing

Federal health officials have traced the outbreak to a grower in Mexico that sells the strawberries under the name FreshKampo and H-E-B organics. Marler is now suing the grower and its Fresno-based distributor, Meridian Fine Foods, on behalf of the Arthur family and others.

The company declined an interview because the case is under litigation.

KA, KPBS News.

###########

A growing body of research shows that our health will improve by eating more like our ancestors did when food was scarce.

KPBS Science and Technology reporter Thomas Fudge has this story about intermittent fasting.

The Way Americans eat has led to a common condition called Metabolic Syndrome, in which blood sugars are high, as are the risks of heart disease and type-2 diabetes. At San Diego’s Salk Institute, researchers have seen positive health outcomes when people, and lab animals, fast. Emily Manoogian is a staff scientist at Salk, has focused on what she calls time restricted eating. For instance, people will fast for 14 hours overnight and eat during a ten hour daytime window. She says fasting is important to use up the body’s stores of glucose and fat.

“Because you need to be fasting for at least 12 hours before you’re really tapping into breaking down fat that you have, and turning it back into energy for your body.”

Mark Mattson, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University, is involved in a study where a test group of people, over age 55, fasts twice a week. Researchers want to see if that reduces their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

“Based on animal studies we think that it’s possible the intermittent fasting eating pattern can shift those brain biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease in a favorable direction,”

Mattson says there are currently at least 150 clinical trials of intermittent fasting in humans. SOQ.

##########

Last week San Diego Repertory Theatre announced it would be suspending operations . On Friday, the cast of its recently closed show The Great Khan released a statement on social media alleging racism and misogyny at the Rep.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando explains

When the San Diego Rep's production of The Great Khan closed in March the six-person cast delivered a statement written by actress Mikayla Bartholomew at the final curtain call. Here is part of that statement read by actor Jerome Beck that night...

JEROME BECK: "We make this statement as a cast and crew that has been subject to mistreatment (much of it disproportionately impacting the Black team members on this show) over the last two months. And while brought us all together, it exhausted us, depleted us. But we hope that it’s sparks a lasting change in this theatre." (:20)

Then, after the Rep announced its decision to suspend operations, the group shared a letter on social media. In it they say they were subjected to quote “racism, misogyny, misogynoir, discrimination and disrespect, racial profiling of hired artists, physical intimidation and ill care following injury” unquote while working at the Rep.

The Rep’s artistic director Sam Woodhouse did not directly respond to the allegations. However, he read from a prepared statement.

SAM WOODHOUSE: We have much work to do towards this goal to become a fully inclusive, equitable, antiracist multicultural organization. (:13)

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

##########

Coming up.... San Diego International Fringe festival wrapped up this weekend. We’ll have more on that next, just after the break.

San Diego International Fringe Festival wrapped 11 days of shows from around the world, the nation and the county. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with executive director Kevin charles Patterson after awards were given out Sunday night.

That was Beth Accomando speaking with Kevin Charles Patterson. A complete list of the awards will be available at K-P-B-S-dot-ORG-slash-cinema-junkie. You can also check out the video playlist with highlights from the shows.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Annica Colbert. Thanks for listening and have a great day.