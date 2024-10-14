Settlement reached over living in vehicles on San Diego streets

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, October 14th.>>>>

A NEW OVER-THE-COUNTER TEST FOR COVID-19 AND THE FLU IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE BY THANKSGIVING.

THE F-D-A AUTHORIZED THE TEST LAST WEEK.

PAUL DOWNEY OF SERVING SENIORS SAYS THE TEST WILL HELP OLDER ADULTS AND THEIR FAMILIES MAKE SAFE DECISIONS ABOUT SEEING EACH OTHER DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

“Having that additional information allows you to know whether you should go visit family, whether family should visit you and what kind of treatment maybe you need to seek from a medical professional.’

THE NASAL SWAB WILL PROVIDE RESULTS IN 15 MINUTES AND CAN BE USED BY ANYONE AS YOUNG AS 2, WITH ADULT SUPERVISION.

THE MANUFACTURER SAYS THE TESTS WILL COST BETWEEN 13-DOLLARS AND 16-DOLLARS, AND WILL BE AVAILABLE AT RETAIL STORES LIKE C-V-S AND ON AMAZON DOT COM.

The state’s Office of Emergency Services is kicking off the Great California ShakeOut Tour with the first stop in San Diego today (Monday).

As part of the tour you can experience a simulated earthquake on a shake trailer and get information on Earthquake Early Warning technology and preparedness tips.

Today’s event will be outside the Blue Line Transit Stop at UC-SD, from 7 A-M to 1 P-M.

Then on Thursday at 10:17 A-M, the 20-24 Great California ShakeOut will happen.

That’s when people throughout the state "drop, cover and hold on" for the annual earthquake drill.

Fall weather is finally here!

The National Weather Service says temperatures will drop a couple degrees each day this week.

Today (Monday) in the inland areas, temps will be in the low 70s, and in the mountains and by the coast, temps will be in the low 60s.

But in the deserts, the cooler weather won’t hit yet.

It’s expected to be in the mid 90s.

There’s a slight chance of rain in most parts of the county, starting Wednesday night.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

IT’S BEEN SEVEN YEARS - BUT A JUDGE LATE LAST WEEK OKAYED A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT IN A SUIT OVER A SAN DIEGO LAW AGAINST PEOPLE SHELTERING IN CARS AND R-V’S ON CITY STREETS.

IN 20-17, A GROUP OF UNSHELTERED PEOPLE, AND HOMELESS ADVOCACY GROUPS SUED THE CITY OVER ITS VEHICLE HABITATION ORDINANCE.

UNDER THAT LAW, PEOPLE LIVING IN THEIR CARS AND R-V’S COULD FACE FINES… OR EVEN HAVE THEIR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED.

MADELYN MCCORMICK IS A LAWYER FOR THE PLAINTIFFS.

SHE SAYS TICKETS WILL BE DISMISSED, AND OTHER ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS WILL ALSO STOP.

RVSETTLE 1A :19

“The city cannot enforce this, those two ordinances against folks who find themselves living in their vehicles if there are no alternative parking options. Another benefit long term is improvements to the safe parking lots in San Diego, particularly the Mission Valley lot.”

MCCORMICK SAYS IT TOOK SEVEN YEARS TO REACH THE SETTLEMENT - BECAUSE OF COMPLICATED ISSUES SURROUNDING THE CITY’S VEHICLE HABITATION LAWS.

THE CITY ATTORNEY ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT, THIS MEASURE WILL RESULT IN MORE UNHOUSED INDIVIDUALS FINDING THE SUPPORT THEY NEED THROUGH THE SAFE LOT PROGRAM.

PROJECT 20-25 CALLS THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION “A ONE-STOP SHOP FOR THE WOKE EDUCATION CARTEL.”

PUBLIC MATTERS INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER AMITA SHARMA SAYS IT COULD GRAVELY IMPACT LOCAL CAMPUSES.

2025EDUCATION 1 (as) 1:10 SOQ

Project 2025 seeks to dismantle the Department of Education and have the Department of Justice enforce laws related to students with disabilities as well as civil rights protections. It would eliminate protections for LGBTQ students. And it would get rid of Head Start, a program that offers health services and helps feed young children living in poverty. San Diego Unified School District Board Vice President Cody Peterson says there’s a racial element to Project 2025’s proposals. “If you see who's victimized by these efforts, they're predominantly or at least disproportionately students of color families of color. because we can see the correlations between poverty and disadvantage, and race and ethnicity in America.” The plan also advocates for universal private school choice, which Peterson says has been a longstanding goal of the conservative movement with one aim: eliminate the public school system. “Moving $60 billion dollars at the federal level is not how you destroy education, you destroy it by essentially universalizing vouchers.” Former President Trump has renounced Project 2025. But he has also praised the Heritage Foundation. The organization declined an interview. Amita Sharma, KPBS News.

A STATEWIDE EFFORT CALLED MY VOTE, MY HEALTH AIMS TO INCREASE TURNOUT AMONG LOW-INCOME VOTERS.

REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS HEALTH PRACTITIONERS ARE INVOLVED.

CIVICGAP 1 (hd) trt 1:10 SOQ

San Ysidro Health pediatrician Aldo Rodriguez is encouraging families to vote during routine checkups. He says civic participation is linked to better health outcomes. People that we've elected have made, you know, big impacts in people's lives, you know, now being able to ensure that all children, regardless of their legal status can receive health care. New data from the California Health Interview Survey show a connection between economic hardship, housing instability, and low civic engagement among vulnerable populations. Less than half of people facing housing insecurity or earning around $30,000 dollars a year are voting regularly. That’s compared to about 70 percent of people in more stable situations earning twice as much. Alejandra Perez is director of community relations for San Ysidro Health. We can only support with about 20% of the overall health outcomes of a patient. The remaining 80% are influenced by factors that policies really drive. They will continue to encourage the community to vote until November 5th. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

IF YOU LIVE ALONG THE COAST, ANYWHERE BETWEEN CARLSBAD AND CORONADO, OR INLAND IN COMMUNITIES LIKE RANCHO SANTA FE, RANCHO PENASQUITOS, MIRA MESA OR UNIVERSITY CITY, YOU’RE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY’S DISTRICT THREE.

AND YOU HAVE A CHOICE THIS ELECTION: WHETHER TO KEEP YOUR CURRENT COUNTY SUPERVISOR OR ELECT A NEW ONE.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL LOOKS AT THE CANDIDATES.

SUPES3 1 1:05 SOC

Terra Lawson-Remer is the current board member, running for a second term. “I’m a surfer, I’m a Mom and making sure we have clean water and a healthy environment is absolutely my top priority.” Other big topics are affordable housing and homelessness. “When I was elected, we had zero county-supported shelter beds. Now we have over 900.” Lawson-Remer says she supports banning encampments, as long as the focus is on getting people the help they need to get off the streets. She is being challenged by former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.... who did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. His campaign website says he will aggressively build shelters and encourage builders to create neighborhood-appropriate housing. He also promises to protect the environment… and make it less annoying for people to work with the government. The Board of Supervisors is non-partisan… but Lawson-Remer’s election in 2020 made it majority Democrat. Faulconer is a Republican and if he is elected… the board would go back to Republican control. JC, KPBS News.

DRACULA, THE INFAMOUS BLOODSUCKER OF BRAM STOKER'S VICTORIAN NOVEL, GETS A COMIC TRANSFUSION, COURTESY OF THE OLD GLOBE.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO GOES BEHIND THE SCENES TO FIND OUT WHAT GOES INTO CREATING A COMEDY OF TERRORS.

DRACULA (ba) 4:00 SOQ

TAG: “DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS” RUNS THROUGH NOVEMBER 3RD, AT THE OLD GLOBE’S SHERYL AND HARVEY WHITE THEATRE.

##########

