Sports gambling measures on ballot

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, October 12th.

We explain the two sports gambling measures on your ballot.

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

San Diego Unified’s scores on last spring’s standardized tests show a drop from before the pandemic.

Language arts scores were down four percent, and math scores were down seven percent.

Those numbers are compared to 20-19's testing.

District Superintendent… Lamont Jackson said the district is providing resources to help students recover academically and emotionally from the pandemic.

A man classified as a sexually violent predator will be moved to Jacumba Hot Springs next month, after a judge approved his release yesterday.

The judge’s ruling follows a hearing where dozens of residents spoke out against the placement.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, 71-year-old William Staffordwas convicted of numerous sex offenses between 19-68 and 19-90 in San Diego County.

He was sentenced to 20 years in state prison in 19-90 and petitioned for placement into the Conditional Release Program in 20-19.

He is the fifth sexually violent predator to be released into the small desert community.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland or California Adventure, brace yourself for higher ticket prices.

Disney increased the ticket cost for its Anaheim theme parks yesterday.

The price for a one-day ticket now ranges from 104-dollars to 179-dollars based on the day you plan to visit.

Park hopper tickets now range from 164 to 244 dollars.

The cost of multi-day tickets also increased by 9 to 12-percent.

Disney also raised its prices this time last year.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

There are competing ballot measures that would legalize sports betting. Prop 26 would allow in-person sports gambling at Indian casinos….where as Prop 27 would introduce on-line sports betting to California.

Thad Kousser is a professor of political science at UC San Diego. He spoke with KPBS's Maureen Cavanaugh about the measures.

That was UC San Diego Professor Thad Kousser speaking with KPBS Midday Edition host Maureen Cavanaugh.

Another statewide prop before votes, is Proposition 29

Here’s CalMatters reporter Ana Ibarra.

"Proposition 29 would add new rules for California’s dialysis clinics. If the measure passes, at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant would need to be on site at every clinic location. That’s in addition to the registered nurses and technicians already there. Two other similar measures have failed in recent years. Prop. 29’s main backer is a health care worker union. Supporters say the measure could improve patient care and increase transparency. The opposition campaign includes California’s doctor lobby and dialysis giants DaVita and Fresenius. They say new staffing requirements could be too expensive for some clinics and lead sites to cut hours or shut down…potentially limiting patients’ access to care. So, vote “yes” if you want more rules for dialysis clinics. Vote “no” if you don’t. In Bakersfield, I’m Ana Ibarra.

Now, to a local measure that will be on the ballots of those who live in the city of San Diego.

KPBS reporter Jacob Aere explains the People’s Ordinance … and a proposal to amend it.

Single-family homeowners in the city of San Diego haven’t paid additional fees for trash pickup in over 100 years thanks to a law called the People’s Ordinance. Homeowner service is paid out of the city’s general fund, but multi-family complexes and businesses have to hire private waste haulers. That could change, if voters approve Measure B on the November ballot. Measure B’s opponents include the San Diego County Taxpayers Association. Haney Hong is the group’s President & CEO. Haney HongSan Diego County Taxpayers Association “If you want to make this more fair and more equitable, the answer is not charging everybody twice, including the single-family homeowners, the answer is charging everybody once.” The Climate Action Campaign supports Measure B. Mikey Knab is the group’s co-director of policy. Mikey Knab Climate Action Campaign “In a place where you never see your bill for trash removal, you don't care whether you put recyclable things into your landfill bins or compostable things into your landfill bin.” The ballot measure would also guarantee free trash bins for all, which the city does not currently provide. If Measure B passes, it would be at least two years before any fees are charged. The city’s independent budget analyst estimates customers would pay up to $29 per month. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

Coming up.... We have details on two film festivals kicking off this week. We’ll have that story and more, just after the break.

A recent study found a growing number of young people are experiencing anxiety and depression.

The increase in mental health concerns is pushing some schools to be proactive.

The Escondido Union High School District is expanding their behavioral support with a new mobile health center.

“We're trying to create spaces of wellness and the ability for students to self refer for counseling. We’ve certainly seen an increase in that as well. We think this is a good sign as mental health literacy seems to be improving with our young people.”

That was Kim Bodie, the Escondido Union High School District social worker.

She says the mobile health center will spend one day a week at each of the Escondido high schools.

It will start with counseling services and eventually expand to dental and psychiatric care.

In other education related news, KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us about a new initiative to teach school kids about the hazards of fentanyl.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to work with school officials and the State Legislature to require fentanyl awareness education in the classroom. Jim Crittenden is a drug and alcohol Prevention Coordinator at the San Diego County Office of Education. He says the biggest risk are counterfeit pills… drugs that kids might think are one thing… but actually contain fentanyl. “When we’re looking at our youth it's primarily accidental. They could be self-medicating, they may think they're getting an Oxycodone, or a Xanax or even an Adderall – and it's going to contain Fentanyl.” Twelve children under the age of 18 died from a fentanyl overdose in San Diego County last year. That’s more than twice the number in 2020. JA KPBS News.

The board also approved making more Narcan available in schools… that’s a medication to treat overdoses.

And will provide training for parent and student first responders on using it.

The San Diego City Council yesterday received a cannabis equity report.

KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says it aims to help minority communities participate in the legal market.

AB: The report found, unsurprisingly, that Black and Latino San Diegans were disproportionately criminalized under the prohibition of marijuana. But today, many of those people have been excluded from the legal cannabis industry. The report recommends setting aside a certain number of cannabis business licenses for people with prior arrests on marijuana charges. Like Armand King, who now leads the nonprofit Paving Great Futures. AK: As you all know, San Diego is the last major city in the state to implement a cannabis social equity program. This action puts us in a great position because we can learn from our older siblings who have fumbled the ball. AB: The council still has to decide how many more cannabis businesses it wants to allow, and whether the strict zoning regulations on pot shops should be eased. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

This month San Diego has four overlapping film festivals for cinephiles [sin-ee-file] to choose from.

KPBS film critic Beth Accomando previews the San Diego Italian and San Diego Filipino film festivals that kick off this week.

The San Diego Italian Film Festival kicks off tonight at the Museum of Photographic Arts, and the San Diego Filipino Film Festival launches tomorrow night at AMC Otay Ranch Theatres.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great day.