Tijuana migrant shelters at capacity

Tuesday, October 18th.

California’s coronavirus emergency declaration will officially end in February.

Governor Newsom said the state has enough resources and plans to manage the pandemic without a formal declaration which gives the governor power to suspend or change laws.

His office said the delay into next year will give the health care system flexibility it needs for a winter surge and hospitalizations..

The County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program was a lifeline for many San Diegans during the pandemic.

And now, several months after the program ended, those residents are facing eviction.

Earlier this year, San Diego County approved applications for thousands of tenants seeking emergency rental assistance, without knowing if funding would be available.

The program, which used money from the state and federal government, was meant to cover months up to March 31st.

But the county continued to take applications through June.

While those months were never guaranteed, residents who applied to the program said that was not made clear and were assured they’d be receiving their aid awards.

The Padres are getting ready for their first National League Championship series game since 19-98.

But that’s not the only victory the city has to celebrate.

The National Women's Soccer League Wave FC has also advanced to their league’s semi finals.

The Wave will face the Portland Thorns in Oregon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Padres will kick off the best-of-seven N-L-C-S at Petco Park today … against the Philadelphia Phillies.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Tijuana shelter operators are protesting a new agreement between the U-S and Mexico that sends deported Venezuelans to Tijuana.

KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis says Tijuana shelters are already at capacity.

Activists in Tijuana burned two pinatas on Monday. One of them looked like U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the other one looked like his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard. Among them was Sergio Tamay. He says this agreement is inhumane to Venezuelan asylum seekers. It also puts more pressure on Tijuana shelters that are already over-capacity and under-funded. “Si Estados Unidos qyiere deportarlos, que los deporte directamente a su pais de origen.” Tamay says if the United States wants to deport Venezuelans, they should deport them to Venezuela. But that’s easier said than done. Unlike with most Latin American countries,The U.S. does not have a deportation agreement with Venezuela. So, the easiest alternative is to pressure Mexico into receiving them. The activists say they will continue to protest until the situation changes. Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

It’s been a year since a teenage girl reported being raped … allegedly by three members of the S-D-S-U football team.

None of the accused have been charged …

KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen takes a look at where the case stands now.

Day by Day … that’s how the now 18-year-old woman’s lawyer Dan Gilleon describes his client. “like most survivors of rape are. I mean she's just trying to get through this emotional trauma that she has to deal with every day.” Last October 17 … the then-17-year-old went to a Halloween party at this house near San Diego State Campus. There she said she was taken to a room in the back and repeatedly raped. The District Attorney got the case in August but no charges have been filed. Gilleon says the D.A’s office is dragging its feet, and his client is not hopeful charges will be filed. “She's really not really expecting much out of the criminal justice system anymore.” AN/KPBS

A new psychiatric health facility is now on the way in Oceanside… four years after the controversial closure of a psychiatric unit at Tri-City Medical Center.

KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has the story.

In 2018, Tri-City Medical Center closed its psychiatric unit… when a change in federal law required some costly renovations. But the closure left a void in the region for people struggling with emergency mental health situations. On Monday, ground was broken for a new 16-bed in-patient facility. Nick Macchione, the director of the county’s health and human services said it was a great day for the region… this is the latest installment of future behavioral health care in our county and it’s a key piece of the north county mental health safety net The new facility is expected to begin operations next year. Kitty Alvarado KPBS News

As the cost of living in San Diego increases, many artists are unable to pursue their passion… needing to take other jobs to pay the bills.

But the people behind a new housing development in Vista want to change that by focusing on art and affordability.

KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne has the story.

New residential developments pop up everywhere. But this one in Vista has a special focus. “What we did here at Paseo Artist Village was to provide the resources of a work area for artists as well as an artist gallery along with affordable apartments in one place.” Mary Jane Jagodzinski (ja-gud-zin-ski) is with Community HousingWorks, a nonprofit organization that develops affordable apartment communities in California. While they operate different properties in San Diego, Paseo Artist Village is the only one that is art focused. “Many artists get priced out of gentrifying areas where they can no longer afford to live and the rent so it's really important to provide affordable apartments that they can remain and be a part of the fabric of the community.” The Village has 60 units, an art gallery, a community room, and resources for residents. Applications were open to local artists, veterans, seniors and their families. “One bedrooms at the lowest level of income rent would be a little over $550 a month. 3 bedrooms at the highest income rent would be a little more than $1350 a month. So when you hear of these astronomical rents today you can see these really are affordable.” And affordable living is what Addie Sealey needed – to continue creating. “I moved back down here from Los Angeles after graduating from Cal State Long Beach. I was looking for a place because I moved in with my son. I moved into the garage which was fine but then I decided I needed my own space because I couldn't create there.” Now, in her apartment at Paseo Artist Village, she has the space to create what she pleases… at an affordable price. “I am on a fixed income and after I pay the rent and everything else that I am responsible for I might have about $60 bucks left for the month to include gas and any other things that can come up.” Sealey says creating art is what keeps her busy. She paints, makes glass art, ceramics, and jewelry. But she still has a little doubt in her work. I think every artist goes through a phase where they are not necessarily, “i Dont know if I want to do this” This isnt good enough, im not ready, im not ready and that was me.” Sealey says that doubt may fade away with the art gallery available to residents. Developers of the property say the project synchronizes with Vista’s revitalization of their arts and culture district. Vista council member Corinna Contreras says she’s happy to see a development that is making places for all. "I want to see a revitalization continue to happen where we're not displacing people. Uh, that's the most important thing, because a lot of people are afraid of gentrification, and what the implications are09:54for them and their families in the future of their families." More events and opportunities are on the way at the Paseo Artist Village… including a popular sandwich chain taking on the retail space. "I know that tons of people um enjoy Jimmy John's. And uh, we're gonna have the first one here in vista." San Diego’s first Jimmy John’s sandwich chain is expected to open in Vista next year. TT KPBS News

This November voters will decide whether or not to increase arts funding to public schools across the state.

K-Q-E-D’s Julia McEvoy reports on what that would mean for one school in the San Francisco Bay Area.

When it comes to high quality arts education, Richmond High senior Angelee Montances says it’s pretty clear, all things are not created equal. Angelee: Over the years I’ve noticed communities like mine, Richmond High, where it's predominantly brown kids, we don't get the same opportunity as in like Hercules, which is, you know, predominately Asian kids and white kids. Montances plays viola in the Richmond High advanced orchestra. The school of 15 hundred students is 85 percent Latino. Angelee: Parents, students and teachers have tried like here in Richmond High and Kennedy to get the funding that they have. But, you know, because we don't have the money, you know. Many Richmond High families, including Montances’, are working class. Angelee: You know like not many people say, but it's also a race thing. It's a socioeconomic class thing. It's just an issue! The quality of arts education varies from district to district and often depends on where you live. Voters in wealthier communities often raise local taxes to fund arts in schools. Those disparities became even more acute during the pandemic. Andrea: I had so many principals call me or email me, saying that my students have been sitting in front of a screen for a year and a half. They need to sing, they need to move, they need to express themselves. Andrea Landin heads school partnerships for East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, a community organization that sends part time arts teachers into schools in Richmond to help fill in the gaps. Landin says there is never enough money or artists, which means lots of kids are missing out. Landin: Sometimes kids can't really name exactly what's going on emotionally or mentally, but once they start to move or sing or play an instrument there's so much healing that goes on. A measure on this year’s ballot could help. Proposition 28 would double the amount of money schools get to about 1 billion dollars annually. Locking in a permanent source of funding, even during tough budget times, when schools tend to cut the arts. And a third of that new money would go to schools serving economically disadvantaged students. At Richmond High, that would mean enough to hire someone to help Andrew Wilke, who teaches 7 periods, runs the marching band and the orchestra, overseas all the instruments, scheduling, and transportation–this list actually goes on. Wilke: I’m like I’m done. I’m at rock bottom emotionally because not only am I trying to hold all these classes together, and teach them all, I’m trying to find money. Schools must use 80 percent of their money to hire full time credentialed teachers which could help get talented artists like spoken word poet Jazz Monique Hudson back in the classroom. Hudson: I was set to teach at this semester but could not teach in the teaching art program because there wasn’t enough funding for the spoken word program. Hudson found a new full time job, but says she would love to be able to return to teaching. There is no official opposition to proposition 28, but there are those critical of so-called ballot-box-budgeting: voters tying the hands of legislators by locking in a funding structure that can’t be undone when a recession hits, for example. Then there is the accountability piece. Schools would have to create new ways of tracking personnel which could take time and be a big lift. At Richmond High, student Angelee Montances is hoping that’s something her orchestra leader Mr. Wilke would be willing to do– if it means getting more money in the door. Angelee: Music really helped me express how I felt deep inside that I couldn’t express with words. Also if I'm just having a hard day, you know, just playing music, like, I could just let it all out. Wilke says it's a job he’ll happily take on, if he can reach more kids. In Richmond, I’m Julia McEvoy.

