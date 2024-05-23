UCSD staff call for higher wages

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, May 23rd.

UC-SD staff call for higher wages as they struggle to pay for housing.

More on that next. But first... let's do the headlines….

Five former military officers who admitted to accepting almost 400-thousand-dollars in bribes from a Navy contractor had their felony convictions overturned in a San Diego court earlier this week.

But even with the ruling, the judge said neither the guilty pleas or case documents will be struck from the record.

It's the latest fallout from a 20-22 ruling when a judge said federal prosecutors committed "serious misconduct" in the Fat Leonard case.

The judge this week in court said the "unraveling" of the long-running case is a "tragic chapter for the Navy and an embarrassment for the government."

Charging documents allege the former officers traded classified information for luxury gifts, travel, meals, prostitutes and cash.

The county is expanding a pilot program that aims to help older adults who are at risk of homelessness.

The Shallow Rental Subsidy program is now accepting applications for 160 additional adults over the age of 55.

To apply for the program, you must have a household income at or below 50-percent of the area median income.

Those accepted into the program will be given a 500-dollar monthly rental subsidy for 18 months.

The money will go directly to participants’ landlords.

You can apply through the County of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Summer Movies in the Park starts tomorrow (Friday).

The kick off event will be at the Waterfront Park downtown, and will include free activities for kids and families, including music, games, bounce houses and crafts.

It starts at 6 P-M, but the movie will start 15 minutes after sunset.

The opening day movie is “Barbie.”

Between the kickoff tomorrow and November 1st, more than 100 movies will be screened at dozens of parks across the county.

To see the full list of movie showings, dates and locations, visit sd-parks-dot-org.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Service workers and patient care staff at UC-SD’s Jacobs Medical Center picketed yesterday (Wednesday) asking for higher wages.

Reporter Katie Anastas says the university has proposed raising the minimum wage to 24-dollars an hour by April 20-25 for some workers.

PROTEST1 0:57 SOQ

The University of California and the union representing more than 30,000 workers have been negotiating a new contract since January. The union is calling for higher wages as workers struggle to afford housing. Cardiac surgical technologist Stevie Bellwood says the university offers home loan programs for faculty and executive staff, but not its service workers. STEVIE BELLWOOD, CARDIAC SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST They receive housing allowance, housing benefits, they receive low interest mortgages and down payment assistance that they only give to the executives that earn greater than $500,000 a year, that needs to be applied to everybody. In a statement, the University of California said in part, QUOTE “We empathize with the challenges our AFSCME-represented employees face, especially California's increasing cost of living. Our goal is to acknowledge their growing contributions, appreciate their commitment, and offer a financial package that helps alleviate some of their financial strains.” Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

The Carlsbad city council approved the purchase of a 16-unit apartment complex at its meeting earlier this week.

In 20-15, the city loaned homeless services provider Solutions For Change 3-point-1 million dollars to purchase the property on Chestnut Avenue, relocate the existing tenants and renovate the complex for use as affordable housing.

Solutions C-E-O Chris Megison says they could not find funding to complete the project because of state and federal housing-first policies requiring low barriers for housing programs.

“I was getting huge amounts of public money from the county and the state. we were winning with no problem. and then it was denied. why? because megison, you won't comply with housing first. try it again. denied. why? because we would not do drug-allowed housing for these kids.”

Under the agreement, the city will forgive the loan and find a developer to take over the affordable housing project.

New proposed state legislation to protect L-G-B-T-Q-plus students is designed to keep school districts from “outing” them to their families.

Education reporter M.G. Perez has more on how that protection would work.

“There has been a growing national attack on LGBTQ people, particularly transgender youth.” That’s San Diego Assemblyman Chris Ward… the sponsor of A-B 19-55 …also known as the Safety Act. The proposed law would prevent California school districts from allowing teachers to tell parents their students identify as L-G-B-T-Q-Plus. Earlier this month, the Lakeside Union School District in San Diego County passed a new parent’s bill of rights …that would allow that to happen. Kathie Moehlig is a San Diego mother who founded the Trans Family Support Services organization. “The youth deserve the space to be able to share this information with their family in the time that is right for them…and these forced outing policies take that right away.” Next week, AB-19-55 is expected to be heard in the Senate Education Committee. MGP KPBS News.

A new community planning group has been chosen to advise San Diego officials on land use matters in Uptown.

Metro reporter Andrew Bowen has more on Vibrant Uptown.

AB: Two years ago, the San Diego City Council reformed its policy governing community planning groups, which have historically been dominated by homeowners who often resist efforts to build more housing. On Tuesday, the council chose Vibrant Uptown as the planning group for Hillcrest, Mission Hills and Bankers Hill because its election rules guarantee seats for renters and homeowners in every neighborhood. Here's City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. SW: Just as district elections resulted in a more representative City Council, I am confident that designated seats for neighborhoods, homeowners, renters and businesses will result in a more representative community planning group. AB: Vibrant Uptown has to hold elections within 90 days. Members of the incumbent planning group, Uptown Planners, are eligible to run. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

Visionary local artist, sculptor, architect and naturalist James Hubbell recently passed away at 92 years old.

Reporter Jacob Aere says Hubbell's artistic touch is all over San Diego and beyond, with countless nature-inspired works peppering local libraries, churches, nature preserves, and other public spaces.

San Diego’s wilderness and nature was more than an inspiration for James Hubbell's work — it was essential. Marianne Gerdes is executive director of the Ilan-Lael Foundation, an arts education nonprofit that manages his iconic home and studio property in Julian. “In nature a tree and grass will grow next to a rock, they don't keep separate. So when he worked with materials he would put brick with mosaic with stained glass. A floor becomes a wall, a wall becomes a roof in his designs.” Hubbell's art can currently be seen in a major four-part exhibition called "James Hubbell: Architecture of Jubilation" that's on view across four San Diego-area libraries. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I'm Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great Thursday.


