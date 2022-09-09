SD Soul Revival

Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact have a funk infused-soul sound, that hearkens back to the 1970s Motown and Stax Records era. With an allstar band from the San Diego label Redwoods Music Collective, the band focuses its chops on in-the-pocket grooves with a hint of blues. Its last self-titled album received multiple San Diego Music Awards. The band performed music from its 2019 album "Running Out of Time" in the KPBS studio.

San Diego band Thee Sacred Souls recently released their self-titled debut album. The trio started playing together in 2019 but by their second show they were signed to the funk and soul label Daptone Records — best known for representing Sharon Jones and Amy Winehouse. Thee Sacred Souls don’t just replicate what’s been done, they bring a fresh spin on the oldies, or as the soul music revival has come to be known “souldies.” Credits: Produced and hosted by Kurt Kohnen, Jade Hindmon, and Alison St John. Megan Burke is senior producer.

