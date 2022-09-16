The Funky Coast P1.

In the early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the map with their funky brand of West Coast Boogaloo. Since then, their unique style has given rise to many new artists following in their footsteps. We speak to The Greyboy Allstars and hear music from their most recent album, “Como De Allstars.”

Next, if you’ve ever been to New Orleans, you’ve probably witnessed the brassy bayou sounds of bands marching down cobblestone streets to celebrate the life and homegoing of someone beloved. We’re bringing that New Orleans tradition to you from the studio of KPBS. Euphoria Brass Band shares their special brand of funky west coast second line jazz.

Credits: Produced and hosted by Kurt Kohnen, Jade Hindmon, and Alison St John. Megan Burke is senior producer.