KPBS Makes Changes to 89.5 FM Radio Schedule

Starting March 21, 2025, KPBS Radio 89.5 FM will have a new program schedule throughout the week, including adding three new shows on the weekend: “This Old House Radio Hour,” “The Sam Sanders Show” and “Climate One.”

“We’ve adjusted our FM program schedule based on both audience data and feedback. Our audience told us they want lighter programming to balance news fatigue and to reduce repeated programs. Our goal is to offer a wider variety of programming for a more enjoyable listening experience,” says Lisa Morrisette-Zapp, Director of Audio Programming & Operations.

New programs added

This Old House Radio Hour - From the long-running home improvement television show comes a brand new radio program. The hour-long show brings the spirit of home improvement and do-it-yourself culture to radio audiences, inspiring people of all skill levels to take on projects big and small. Jenn Largesse, longtime “This Old House” personality and editor, will serve as host of “This Old House Radio Hour.” In addition, episodes will feature fan-favorite talent from This Old House, including General Contractor Zack Dettmore and Plumbing and Heating Expert Richard Trethewey as well as a new generation of craftspeople who have emerged from social media and other non-traditional outlets, blending traditional know-how with fresh, creative perspectives.

“This Old House Radio Hour” will broadcast Saturdays at 11am.

The Sam Sanders Show - KPBS is excited to welcome Sam Sanders back with his new show. NPR listeners will remember him as the founding host of The NPR Politics Podcast and “It’s Been A Minute.” Now he returns with this fun, engaging weekly show that will be your guide to entertainment. Find out what makes your favorite artists tick, dissect the trends that shape our culture, or just make sense of that random meme you can’t stop thinking about.

“The Sam Sanders Show” will broadcast Sundays at 6pm.

Climate One - “Climate One” is a weekly public radio program focused on elevating critical conversations around climate change. Since climate touches all aspects of our lives, the show brings together diverse perspectives in empowering conversations. The hosts Greg Dalton and Ariana Brocious aim to connect the personal to the systemic, and empower conversations to continue beyond our show.

“Climate One” will broadcast Saturdays at 6am.

On Point - Through a unique blend of original reporting, first-person stories, and in-depth live analysis, “On Point” helps listeners understand how the world works, at a time the world is more complex than ever. It is hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti.

“On Point” will broadcast Monday through Thursday at 9pm.

An update to “It’s Been a Minute”

As of March 7, 2025, “It’s Been a Minute” is now part of a paired, one-hour program offering: “It’s Been a Minute and Wild Card.” “It’s Been a Minute” explores the “why” of cultural trends. “Wild Card” delves into the deeply personal “who” behind those trends. This one-hour broadcast program combines Brittany Luse’s explorations of cultural shifts and Rachel Martin’s conversations with notable cultural figures. It’s cathartic — leaving listeners feeling connected, seen, and inspired.

“It’s Been a Minute with Brittany Luse and Wild Card with Rachel Martin” broadcasts Saturdays at 12pm.

New Time Slot for Local Favorite “A Way With Words”

Some shows have moved time slots, including the local favorite “A Way With Words” which will now broadcast on Sunday at 10am. “A Way With Words” is an upbeat and lively public radio show and podcast about language examined through culture, history, and family. It is hosted by Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett.

The complete new schedule can be viewed here .

