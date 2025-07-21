Gustavo Martinez

Gustavo MartinezCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
From Buenos Aires to Bangkok, Montreal to Moscow, nearly every taxi driver in the world understands "OK." It's a gift from American English that's spread across the globe in less than 200 years.
-
The earnings report follows a 13.5% drop in sales this quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.
-
Legendary creators, banned books, K-pop fandom, horror deep dives and more — Saturday's Comic-Con lineup as something for everyone. We've grouped our top panel picks by theme to help you plan your day.
-
Six-year-old Etan Patz disappeared while walking to a school bus stop in 1979. The publicity of the case led to a societal shift and greater coordination among law enforcement.
-
As Democrats push to release Epstein-related files, a former Justice Department official says the public may never see the full details.
-
A lawsuit filed by Karina Alvarez sets up a legal battle over the independence of one of the county’s most important elected officials.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Amid ICE arrests, California puts new limits on legal aid for some undocumented immigrants
- Oceanographers create 5-day forecast for beach pollution
- Trump administration releases after school grant money — with a catch
- San Diego County Supervisors vote 4-1 in favor of program for employees in ICE era
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025 expected to bring more than $160M to local economy