BIG CATS 24/7: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 10 - 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Thursdays, Sept. 11 - 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sundays, Sept. 14 - Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Stream Season 1 now with KPBS Passport!

BIG CATS 24/7: Season 2 Preview

Following the success of Season 1, PBS’s BIG CATS 24/7 returns for a second season! Over six new episodes, an elite team of wildlife filmmakers returns to Botswana’s breathtaking Okavango Delta to follow the dramatic lives of its lions, leopards and cheetahs, day and night, in one of Africa’s last wildernesses.

Leopard Risks Stealing a Kill from a Male Lion

Season 2 sees the return of a familiar cast of human and big cat characters. The expert team of cinematographers – Gordon Buchanan, Anna Dimitriadis, Brad Bestelink, Sets Nthomiwa, Rea Schulte to Brinke, Greg Hartman and Tristen Woodward – live and work together from the Natural History Film Unit, Botswana’s remote film camp in the heart of big cat territory.

Lindsey Parietti/ BBC Studios / PBS Wildlife cinematographer Gordon Buchanan is in his element as he follows the Xudum lion pride.

Together, they follow the twists and turns in the lives of the key big cats introduced in the first season.

Cheetah's Epic Takedown

Across five vital months cats – and humans – battle punishing seasonal change, from flood to extreme drought. Over brutal terrain in searing temperatures, the team keeps its cameras rolling 24/7 to capture unparalleled, unseen animal behavior.

Russell Barnett/ BBC Studios / PBS Wildlife cinematographer Greg Hartman prepares to film the lions into the night.

State-of-the-art thermal cameras, and the latest in drone technology, mean the team can film the cats from the ground, the air and through the night, transporting audiences into the heart of an area almost entirely free from human influence.

Angry Elephants vs. Lion Cubs

Alongside some of the continent’s most trusted experts and accomplished cinematographers, BIG CATS 24/7 immerses viewers into the endeavor of the filming process, and most importantly, into the extraordinary lives of the Okavango Delta’s big cats.

Tom Parry/ BBC Studios / PBS For cheetah cubs Kea and Bo, playtime allows to them practise their future hunting skills.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Rogue Boys” Premieres Sept. 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Lions Steal a Leopard Kill

The team returns to Okavango Delta to catch up with old friends. Lionesses hunt nonstop to feed growing cubs. Leopardess Xudum moves on, and the new mom, Lediba, steps into the spotlight. Pobe, the cheetah, returns with two cubs of her own.

Russell Barnett/ BBC Studios / PBS There are now more than forty members of the Xudum Pride, making it the largest in the world.

Episode 2: “Under Siege” Premieres Sept. 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Cheetah Mom Defends Her Cubs from a Leopard

With the dominant males gone, trouble looms as intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs. Leopard Lediba searches for her missing cub after a tense encounter, while Pobe the cheetah must defend her family’s food from bigger cats.

Tom Parry/ BBC Studios / PBS Cheetah mum Pobe uses a termite mound to scan for prey.

Episode 3: “A Pride Divided” Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Lionesses Clash with Invading Male Lions

Under attack from a growing number of intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride. Leopard mum Lediba risks it all for a meal, and the cheetah cubs face danger during a vital lesson in survival.

Russell Barnett/ BBC Studios / PBS Lediba's young leopard cub uses the trees to stay safe from danger while her mum is away hunting.

Episode 4: “Reunion” Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Cheetah Mom Teaches Her Cubs to Hunt

Reunited, the Xudum Pride lionesses struggle to feed their young—one cub is starving. As male leopards are pushed closer together by rising floodwaters, leopard mum Lediba and cheetah mum Pobe each fight to keep their cubs alive.

Tom Parry/ BBC Studios / PBS Pobe the cheetah's cubs must stick close to her in an area crawling with dangerous lions.

Episode 5: “New Beginnings” Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Leopard Hunting Monkeys

The core of the Xudum Pride has fled south, but a group of its young females surprises the team in the north. Meanwhile, tragedy strikes the cheetah mother, Pobe, and Lediba, the leopard, struggles to provide for her ever-growing cub.

Lindsey Parietti/ BBC Studios / PBS Leopard mum Lediba leads her cubs to a new nursery every few days to keep them safe.

Episode 6: “Succession” Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Can the Lion Pride Bring Down a Buffalo?

A new generation of big cats rises in the Okavango Delta. First-time lion mum Serami protects her cubs while Mathata steps up to feed the pride. Pobe and Bo return, and as Lediba’s cub grows in confidence, she vanishes.

Russell Barnett/ BBC Studios / PBS The Xudum Pride mums are moving their cubs south to keep them safe from intruder male lions.

BIG CATS 24/7: Season 2 will be available to stream with the PBS app.

KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Lindsey Parietti/ BBC Studios / PBS Young lioness Serami is finding her feet as a new mum to two tiny cubs.

Credits: A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production for PBS and BBC, with BBC Studios handling global sales. The Executive Producer is Tom Jarvis, the Series Producer is Rowan Crawford and the Production Manager is Gillian Goodlet. Narrated by Adetomiwa Edun. Diana El-Osta is the Executive in Charge for PBS. It was commissioned for the BBC by Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Sreya Biswas, Head of Commissioning, Natural History.