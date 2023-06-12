Natasha Uzcátegui-Liggett

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream with KPBS Passport and YouTube + Encores Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2. This special begins in Reykjavík, with endearing sights and thermal pools, plus a side-trip to the Golden Circle's gorges, geysers, and waterfalls. Then, after fording rivers in a desolate valley and spotting puffins on volcano-shaped islands, we drive the 800-mile Ring Road — connecting glaciers, fjords, geothermal hotspots, sod-roofed settlements, and majestic Icelandic nature.