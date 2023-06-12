Natasha Uzcátegui-Liggett
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Californians pay billions for power companies’ wildfire prevention efforts. Are they cost-effective?California's three largest utilities received approval to collect $27 billion from ratepayers after utility equipment sparked tragic wildfires. The soaring price of electricity has ignited debate about how much California families should bear for the cost of wildfire prevention, whether utilities are balancing risk and affordability and whether the money is being spent wisely.
-
Los propietarios de vivienda están usando inteligencia artificial para aumentar los alquileres y algunas ciudades de California se resistenLos fiscales federales y de California han acusado a la empresa de software RealPage de enriquecerse “a costa de los inquilinos que pagan precios inflados”.
-
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Stream with KPBS Passport and YouTube + Encores Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2. This special begins in Reykjavík, with endearing sights and thermal pools, plus a side-trip to the Golden Circle's gorges, geysers, and waterfalls. Then, after fording rivers in a desolate valley and spotting puffins on volcano-shaped islands, we drive the 800-mile Ring Road — connecting glaciers, fjords, geothermal hotspots, sod-roofed settlements, and majestic Icelandic nature.
-
California lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would require the state's public universities to give admission priority to the descendants of slaves.
-
Thomas' work puts Black women front and center. "We've been supportive characters for far too long," she says. "I would describe my art as radically shifting notions of beauty by reclaiming space."
-
Getting footage from the ground was essential for filmmaker Sahra Mani, the director of Bread & Roses. Her documentary, which profiles three women who engage in protests, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- How Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico could impact San Diego
- California lawmakers to begin special session to 'Trump-proof' state laws
- USD law school training Mexican judges amidst changes in judicial system
- Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches
- Biden's broken promise on pardoning his son Hunter is raising new questions about his legacy