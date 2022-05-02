Premieres Thursdays, May 5 - June 9, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Mondays, May 9 - June 13 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

“Boondocks” means something far or hidden, but is termed from a Filipino word for mountain: bundok. OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS is a docuseries that brings light to the Asian-American experience through the lens of San Diego’s Filipino artists and innovators.

OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Theatre Production and TV & Film Acting” Premieres Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Family is as central to Filipino culture as the ensemble is to the theatre. Casting director and producer, Kim Heil is passionate about supporting artists, improving representation, and educating others on the benefits of working in the creative industry. Angelo Gonzales is an actor in Los Angeles and talks about how Filipinos continue to make waves in film and television production. At home, both guests have families of artists who are their biggest supporters.

Theatre Production and TV & Film Acting

Episode 2: “Education and Pro Skateboarding” Premieres Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 16 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Since retiring from his lifelong career in education, Dr. Dario Villa spends most days surfing. His work centers around helping students get an education as his elders did in the Philippines. Willy Santos made international headlines as a professional skateboarder and entrepreneur. He talks about his career and being an advocate for his community.

Education and Pro Skateboarding

Episode 3: “Eskrima and Filipino Tribal Tattoo” Premieres Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Jessica Mercado practices eskrima, a traditional martial art from the Philippines. She talks about the history and importance of self-defense and awareness. Tha Kuya is a tribal tattooer, an older brother figure to many, and formerly incarcerated. While gradually learning more about being Filipino, he uncovered his passion through his creativity.

Eskrima and Filipino Tribal Tattoo

Episode 4: “Hilot and Spoken Word Poetry” Premieres Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Developing a strong sense of identity and purpose can come through self-exploration and guidance. Dr. Catherine Sy Luib practices the traditional healing art of hilot, implementing body massage for physical and spiritual healing. Jaime Estepa not only writes about his experiences being queer and Filipino, but he also puts them into performance. Through their art, both guests bring personal and communal catharsis.

Episode 5: “Street Murals and Filmmaking” Premieres Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Ground Floor Murals’ Signe Ditona and Paul Jimenez create murals inspired by San Diego’s unique culture and history. Their collaboration spurs from their shared culture of being from a city with a large Mexican and Filipino population. Benito Bautista and Emma Francisco see life as cinematic. The filmmakers bring Filipino-made films to San Diego and foster future filmmakers.

Episode 6: “A Look Into the Season and the Hosts” Premieres Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Hosts, Rio Villa and Jay Jay Maniquis recap the season and their favorite moments with this season’s guests. They converse about their shared experiences with Filipino culture and growing up inspired by Filipinos in the limelight. They explain how they support and have been supported in their creative endeavors, making it work for them and how others can too.

Credits:

Produced by Fearless Few Productions. The team includes Director of Photography / Editor William Ezell, Sound Designer/Production Assistant James Punay, Host / Co-Creator Jay Jay Maniquis, and Host / Co-creator Rio Villa.