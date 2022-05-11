Premieres Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Broadway star Sutton Foster reprises her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney and makes her West End debut in P.G. Wodehouse and Cole Porter’s golden age musical, also starring three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Telling the tale of romance aboard the SS American set to a timeless score, Tony-winning choreographer Kathleen Marshall directs the London production featuring timeless hits, including “I Get A Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and “Anything Goes.”

Sutton Foster Performs "Anything Goes"

1 of 8 Haydn Oakley, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot and Samuel Edwards in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” ©Tristram Kenton 2 of 8 Haydn Oakley, Nicole-Lily Baisden and Felicity Kendal in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 3 of 8 Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 4 of 8 Sutton Foster and cast members in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 5 of 8 Gary Wilmot and Robert Lindsay in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 6 of 8 Sutton Foster and company in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 7 of 8 Sutton Foster and company in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton 8 of 8 Sutton Foster and cast members in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes.” @ Barbican Theatre. Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. ©Tristram Kenton

When the ship sets out to sea, etiquette and convention dive overboard as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, disguise and some old-fashioned blackmail.

"Blow, Gabriel, Blow" from "Anything Goes"

Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsey perform "Friendship"

Credits:

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. Directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon. Marc Allenby, Alice De Rosa, Austin Shaw, Sir Howard Panter, Dame Rosemary Squire, and David Lazar are producers; Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith are executive producers. Additional funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES "Anything Goes" was made possible by The Merle and Shirley Harris Fund and The Lewis “Sonny” Turner Fund for Dance.