Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 1988, Father Greg Boyle founded Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles as a means of improving the lives of former gang members. Now it’s one of the most successful organizations for gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs in the world.

On this episode, Kelly talks with Father Boyle to better understand his approach to providing support to those often overlooked and underestimated by society.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Father Greg Boyle

TELL ME MORE is available on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

About Season 3:

TELL ME MORE will bring ten incredible voices to television screens across the nation for an intimate and in-depth conversation about their most significant professional achievements and personal passion projects. Known for her signature style of interviews that are less focused on career but more about social impact, Kelly Corrigan’s deep curiosity generates insightful conversations to help audiences better understand themselves and their world.

Guests of the conversation series are luminaries who refuse to stay in their lane and encourage others to strike out and do great things. Season 3 features compelling, one-on-one conversations with a broad range of notable figures, including comedian and producer Judd Apatow, poet and Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture Kevin Young, Administrator to U.S. AID Samantha Power, actress and Youtuber Lilly Singh, and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, among many other esteemed guests.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 3: Extended Preview

This program was produced by WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions, and Corrigan Electric which are solely responsible for its content. ©2022 WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions and Corrigan Electric.