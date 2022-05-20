NOVA: Ice Age Footprints

Premieres Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, May 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Thousands of prehistoric footprints left by Ice Age humans and animals stretch for miles across the blinding white surfaces of New Mexico’s White Sands National Park. The phenomenal collection of prints preserves a unique series of snapshots of life and behavior, capturing moments when humans crossed paths with extinct Ice Age beasts, including enormous ground sloths and mammoths. Frozen in time, these intimate traces of human and animal activity represent evidence unknowable from any other type of archeological find. Not only do the tracks reveal remarkable details about life in the Ice Age, but radiocarbon dating of the footprints provides important new evidence about the people of the Americas.

1 of 10 Scan of human fossil footprints from the ice age at white sands. Public Domain - WHSA / NPS 2 of 10 Human fossil footprints from the ice age at white sands. Public Domain - WHSA / NPS 3 of 10 Human fossil footprints from the ice age at white sands

4 of 10 David Bustos from the NPS brushes out prints in the trench. Public Domain - WHSA / NPS 5 of 10 Harlan's ground sloth footprint from the ice age at white sands. Public Domain - WHSA / NPS 6 of 10 Joe Watkins shows off a replica Clovis point. 7 of 10 Ed Jolie, Joe Watkins and Carol Ellick build an experimental sled to see what sort of device might have made the linear drag marks at white sands. 8 of 10 Kim Charlie, Kirk Johnson and Joe Watkins at White Sands missile range. 9 of 10 Kirk Johnson with a sloth track. 10 of 10 White sands gypsum sand dunes. New Mexico's White Sands National Park

