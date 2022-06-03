Premieres Fridays, June 24 - Aug. 12, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Saturdays, June 25 - Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

Ten talented home cooks who will be showcasing their culinary expertise in THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, a new eight-part uplifting competition series that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique. With a range of culinary styles infused by their backgrounds — from Syrian to Hungarian, Vietnamese to Mexican, Italian to Puerto Rican, Southern soul food to Filipino, the ten contestants represent the delicious diversity of American home cooking.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Official Preview

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, each episode of the series gives the cooks the opportunity to showcase two of their beloved signature dishes as they compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.” Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot bring their professional insights and deep culinary knowledge to encourage and support the contestants along the way.

FRED + ELLIOTT. Courtesy of PBS/VPM Alejandra Ramos, host of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions found across the U.S., while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations, to internationally influenced recipes that are quickly becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestant’s favorite recipes.

Exploring THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE will culminate in a finale that features the finalists preparing an entire meal for the judges to make their ultimate decision. One of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook, which will also feature recipes from all of the contestants and the show’s host and judges.

Courtesy of PBS/VPM Judges Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot, host Alejandra Ramos and Leah Cohen (l-r).

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “If I Were A Recipe” premieres Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join the ten contestants for their first challenge: creating a dish that expresses their unique story and talents. Next, they put their original spin on regional dishes and ingredients, and BBQ chicken and Korean tacos are on the menu.

FRED + ELLIOTT. Courtesy of PBS/VPM First look of the set of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE

Episode 2: “The Daily Dish” premieres Friday, July 1 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Bring your appetites as the nine remaining home cooks share their favorite go-to quick meals and the dishes that always win over a crowd. Get ready for everything from mouth-watering shrimp tacos to a spicy sriracha pasta.

Episode 3: “Love Language” premieres Friday, July 8 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join us in the kitchen as the remaining eight cooks share favorite comfort foods and a dish inspired by a loved one. From first date cuisine to sentimental recipes passed down through generations, love is definitely in the air.

Episode 4 “Moveable Feasts” premieres Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Get ready to grab and go as the remaining seven cooks prepare handheld treats and the ultimate in outdoor dining. From picnics to tailgating to poolside, everyone has a delicious dish that tastes like sunshine and fun.

Episode 5 “Party on a Plate” premieres Friday, July 22 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Get ready to party as the six remaining home cooks share their favorite special occasion and holiday recipes. From modern takes on classic gourmet fare to old-time family recipes filled with love and memories, it's a special night in the barn.

Episode 6: “Mix It Up” premieres Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Watch what happens when the five remaining cooks have to swap recipes and prepare each other's dishes. Then, each must wow the judges with an original fusion dish that represents their own uniquely American story.

Episode 7: Aug. 5

Episode 8: Aug. 12

Courtesy of PBS/VPM Judge Tiffany Derry, host Alejandra Ramos, and judges Graham Elliot and Leah Cohen (l-r).

Watch On Your Schedule:

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

Co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are Executive Producers, and Saterah Moore is SVP of Current Programming. Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, including PBS station engagement activities, is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).