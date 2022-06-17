Give Now
Slavery By Another Name

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT
Man oversees convicts at work. (undated black and white photo)
Courtesy of the Library of Congress
Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Monday, June 20 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

A Sundance Film Festival selection for 2012, this new documentary based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Wall Street Journal senior writer Douglas A. Blackmon, explores the little-known story of the post-Emancipation era and the labor practices and laws that effectively created a new form of slavery in the South that persisted well into the 20th century.

Slavery By Another Name: The Bricks We Stand On

Blackmon examines the concept of “neoslavery,” which sentenced African-Americans to forced labor for violating an array of laws that criminalized their everyday behavior. Actor Laurence Fishburne narrates.

The Making of Slavery by Another Name

Credits:

Producer/director Sam Pollard. Executive produced by Catherine Allan. Edited by Jason Pollard. The original score is by composer Michael Bacon.

