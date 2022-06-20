Premieres Wednesdays, June 22 & 29, 2022 at 10 p.m. and Sundays, June 26 and July 3 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sundays, June 26 and July 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

PLANET CALIFORNIA is a two-part documentary celebrating California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call it home. Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, as well as Baja California’s lesser-known wild beauty.

PLANET CALIFORNIA: Preview

1 of 8 Burrowing Owls Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic 2 of 8 Rattlesnake Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic 3 of 8 Kit Foxes Courtesy of Erick Higuera

4 of 8 Great White Shark, Baja California Courtesy of Erick Higuera\ 5 of 8 California Wildflower Bloom Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 6 of 8 Sunset, Redwoods, Fog Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 7 of 8 Rock Creek Sierras, Calif. Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 8 of 8 California Wildfire Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic

Episode Guide:

“Rivers of Gold” premieres Wednesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + June 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - California is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. But in a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

Bighorn Sheep Relocation

“Close Encounters” premieres Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + July 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California - a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls - are ready for their close-up.

Ocean Reef Restoration

Kangaroo Rat vs. Snake

Credits:

Directed by Rick Rosenthal. Executive producers: Birgit Peters and Sabine Holzer. A Terra Mater Factual Studios / Wild Logic production in co-production with Doclights/NDR Naturfilm, PBS in association with ARTE France